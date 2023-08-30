Florida football vs. No. 14 Utah: Scouting report, prediction

Florida football will start its second season under head coach Billy Napier with another tough task at No. 14 Utah (8 p.m., ESPN).

The Florida Gators already were thrown off schedule due to Hurricane Idalia, leaving a day early on Tuesday to Dallas, Texas, before arriving in Salt Lake City on Wednesday to prepare for its first Thursday football game since 1992 at 51,000-seat Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Surprise starter: Florida football names surprise freshman starter on depth chart ahead of season opener

Toughness test: Can the UF football defense play more physical, beginning at No. 14 Utah?

Utah, the two-time defending Pac-12 Champions, will look to avenge a 29-26 loss to UF in 2022 at the The Swamp. Florida rushed for 283 yards on 7.1 yards per carry as the Utes, perhaps fatigued by the humidity, missed 27 tackles in the contest. Still, Utah had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter, driving into the red zone until UF linebacker Amari Burney came up with a game-clinching interception in his own end zone with 17 seconds left.

Florida is 30-1 in its last 31 openers but will face a ranked team in an opener for the second straight year. Utah was No. 8 in the country to start last season.

"We’ve always believed in having a formidable opponent early," Napier said. "I think it brings a certain level of urgency to training camp. This will be a very competitive game. They’re going to be highly motivated. We look forward to the challenge and the opportunity.”

Here are five storylines to watch for the Gators heading into their game against the Utes:

How will Graham Mertz respond in his first start as Florida quarterback?

Mertz has spent tireless hours at the Heavener Center since transferring in from Wisconsin last January, studying film and throwing extra to build a rapport with his receivers.

“I’m really excited about the steps we’ve taken as a unit on that front,” Mertz said. “I think we all know whether it’s just talking after a certain play based off a look, sitting down watching film and seeing a certain coverage, knowing where that weakness in that coverage is and attacking it and just really just getting on the same page.”

In 32 career starts at Wisconsin, Mertz went 19-13 and has played in hostile road environments at Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State, so starting the season on the road shouldn’t faze him. “I love this game,” Mertz said. “I love the emotion that goes into it. I wouldn’t say it doesn’t lead you to be anxious. It’s more of an excitement for the game to start. That’s what gets into me right before a game.”

Can Florida’s new-look offensive line protect Mertz and help establish the run game?

UF’s offensive line will get an immediate test against a Utah defense that returns seven starters and led the Pac 12 in sacks last season (41). The Gators could be without center Kingsley Eguakun, their lone returning full season starter on the offensive line. Eguakun is questionable with a lower body injury.

That puts more pressure on the two new transfer starters on the offensive line — right guard Micah Mazzccua (Baylor) and right tackle Dameion George Jr. (Alabama) — to step in and perform at a high level. Redshirt sophomore Austin Barber will protect Mertz’s blind slide at left tackle and Richie Leonard IV, who made one start last season, will start at left guard.

Look for UF to try to establish the run early behind the talented running back duo of Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson and work off play action. But that will only work if UF can control the line of scrimmage and open holes in the ground game. If Eguakun can’t play, redshirt sophomore Jake Slaughter will step in at center for his first career start. Mertz said he’s comfortable with either Eguakun or Slaughter delivering the snaps.

“Quarterback-center, I think of that relationship needs to be quick and easy to communicate fast,” Mertz said. “And I think those two a great job of that.”

Can Florida’s defense adjust if Cam Rising doesn’t start at quarterback for Utah?

Rising has been working out on a limited basis in fall camp while rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered last January in the Rose Bowl against Penn State. More than likely, Rising, a two-year starter, will play. But if not, Utah could turn to either backup Bryson Barnes or third-stringer Nate Johnson, a more mobile quarterback who recorded both a passing and rushing touchdown last season.

Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. said UF’s defense is ready for whichever quarterback enters the game. “It doesn’t matter who’s back there,” Marshall said. “As long as we stick to the gameplan, focus on the gameplan, we should be good.”

How will Florida’s defense line rotation hold up in the altitude for four quarters?

Florida expected to enter into the season with more depth and the ability to rotate more players on the defensive front this season. But that depth took a hit in fall camp when strong-side defensive end Justus Boone suffered a torn ACL. In addition, defensive tackle Chris McClellan is questionable for the Utah game with a lower body injury.

The injury to Boone has moved Tyreak Sapp from tackle to the strong-side edge position. Entering the Utah game, Florida projects to rotate four players at defensive tackle — Cam’Ron Jackson, Caleb Banks, Desmond Watson and freshman Will Norman. How many snaps the 360-pound Jackson and 435-pound Watson can sustain playing at 4,200-feet above sea level will be critical to stopping Utah’s run game. If fatigue comes into play in the fourth quarter, Florida may need to get more creative and move Sapp back inside for some plays.

How well can UF cover Utah's tight ends?

Last season, Utah tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid combined for 11 catches for 134 yards and 1 TD against the Gators. Kincaid declared for the NFL Draft, going in the first round to the Buffalo Bills last April. Kuite, though, is back and presents a formidable challenge in coverage. “They actually use their tight ends pretty well, and they are a big part of their run game and pass game," Marshall said. "So like I said before, stick to the game plan and executing all the calls that Coach (Defensive coordinator Austin) Armstrong gives to us.”

Prediction: Utah 20, Florida 17

UF’s new-look defense under first year coordinator Armstrong will keep the Gators in the game. But Utah’s defense will frustrate the Gators as well. In a tight contest, Rising will lead the Utes on a late drive and Utah will win the game with a field goal in the closing seconds.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Scouting report for Florida Gators football vs. No 14 Utah Utes