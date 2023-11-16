Florida football vs. No. 11 Missouri: Scouting report, prediction

Florida football coach Billy Napier is familiar with the challenges that No. 11 Missouri will present on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Napier and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz have gone head-to-head three times in their careers, twice when they coached in the Sun Belt at Louisiana and Appalachian State. Napier is 1-2 all-time against Drinkwitz, with the lone victory coming last year, when the Florida Gators beat Missouri in their homecoming game at The Swamp, 24-17.

Missouri (8-2, 4-2 SEC) has emerged as one of the surprise teams in the country this season, pulling off wins over Tennessee, Kansas State and taking No. 1 Georgia into the fourth quarter before falling 30-21. Drinkwitz gave up calling plays in the offseason and it's paid off, as new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore has led a balanced attack that ranks fifth in the SEC in total offense (443.7 ypg).

QB challenge: In Mizzou's Brady Cook, how can Florida football stop another mobile QB from scrambling?

Money matters: How Florida football assistant coach salaries rank nationally and compared to SEC rivals

"Veteran players, second year with the coordinator on defense, and I think they play complementary football," Napier said of Mizzou. "I think they rush the ball; they stop the run. They do a good job mixing it up in the throw game. They have balance. They're aggressive on defense."

Florida (5-5. 3-4) is looking to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid its third straight losing season in conference play. Napier said players have stayed the course and worked hard in practice this week despite UF's recent struggles. Florida can still clinch a bowl berth with a win over the Tigers or against rival No. 4 Florida State at The Swamp on Nov. 25 to close the regular season.

"Toughness, endurance, faith, your ability to overcome, resiliency, those things are developed," Napier said. "You're not born with them. So, you've got to go through tough things to develop some of those things. I think it will prove beneficial."

Here are five storylines to watch for Florida in its matchup with the Tigers:

How will Florida football quarterback Graham Mertz perform in homecoming game of sorts?

Mertz grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, about 2 1/2 hours from Missouri's campus. As a result, Mertz expects several family members and friends to attend the game.

"When I grew up, Drew Lock was the quarterback there, grew up going to MIzzou games," Mertz said. "Got a lot of people who go there, so I'm pretty excited."

Mertz has gone 224 straight throws without an interception, a new UF record, though has lost fumbles in two of his last three games. In the SEC, Mertz ranks fifth in passing yards (2,720) while leading the league in completion percentage (247-for-337, 73.3 percent), throwing for 18 TDs to 2 interceptions.

Mertz should have more chances to establish the pass game against a Missouri pass defense that ranks ninth in the SEC (232.9 yards per game allowed).

Can the UF football defense contain the SEC's unlikely leading rusher, Cody Schrader?

Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) reacts after a play during a college football game at Faurot Field on Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Schrader is a great story, a transfer from Division II Truman State who was taken in by Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz sight unseen based on a suggestion from a donor to Missouri's indoor practice facility.

The 5-foot-9, 214-pound Schrader began as a walk-on and has burst on the scene as the SEC's leading rusher with 1,124 yards and 11 TDs.

"The guy's got good instincts and vision," Napier said. "I think he can get small, plays at pad level with power ... he's been a productive player. It's a great story. I love stories like that. I've got respect for it. Certainly, he's part of the challenge when you play Mizzou. For the most part, he carries the load."

Last week, Schrader rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown in Missouri's 36-7 win over Tennessee.

"He’s a good downhill running back," Florida linebacker Mannie Nunnery said. "They do a couple of things getting him the ball and letting him run downhill and be physical in the box. I feel like he, overall, is a real good player."

Florida's run defense has struggled mightily since October, as the Gators have given up 300 or more yards against Kentucky and LSU and more than 200 against Arkansas. Overall, Florida ranks 12th in the SEC in run defense (160.0 ypg allowed) and 13th in yards per carry against (4.95).

Can Florida football's secondary limit big plays by Missouri's wide receivers?

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) catches a first down pass in front of Florida Gators cornerback Jalen Kimber (8) in the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023. [Matt Stamey/Gainesville Sun]

Luther Burden has 68 catches for 984 yards and 8 TDs for Missouri, while Theo Wease Jr. has been effective as well with 43 catches for 547 yards and 5 TDs.

Florida's secondary has surrendered its share of big play, giving up an SEC-high 18 pass completions of 40 or more yards. True freshman safety Jordan Castell and sophomore safety Miguel Mitchell will need to be on point supporting cornerbacks Jason Marshall Jr. and Jalen Kimber in coverage.

"I would say 90 percent of the explosive plays was somebody not doing their job," defensive back Jaydon Hill said of last week's loss to LSU. "More than half of that was self-inflicted, we caused it. Not taking away from them having good players, but it just comes down to us not executing."

Can UF football get the run game going against a tough Missouri defensive front?

Florida sophomore running back Trevor Etienne is coming off one of his better games with 18 carries for 99 yards and 3 TDs. But the Gators haven't had a 100-yard rusher since Montrell Johnson Jr. rushed for 135 yards and 1 TD on Oct. 7 against Vanderbilt.

Getting a consistent ground attack going would take some pressure off UF's passing game, but it won't be easy. Missouri has stuffed the run effectively during the 2023 season, ranking third in the SEC in run defense, allowing just 111.2 yards per game on 3.6 yards per carry.

How will UF football handle a cold weather game?

The forecast for Saturday's game is for a temperature of around 40 degrees at kickoff, likely dipping into the 30s throughout the game.

Florida is 1-3 in its last four games when temperatures are at 40 degrees or below at kickoff, including last season, when UF was upset 31-24 at Vanderbilt.

"I always tell them, hell, you want to play in the National Football League, you'll have to do it on a consistent basis, especially in the playoffs," Napier said. "It's part of it. A lot of these kids have been around it. They'll be part of that. They'll have to get adjusted to it."

A sellout crowd is expected at 62,000-seat Faurot Field, which will make the atmosphere challenging as well.

Prediction

Missouri 35, Florida 20: The Gators have shown the ability to move the ball and finish in the red zone in recent weeks, but none of it will matter if the defense doesn't show drastic improvement. Expect Schrader to have a big day, and for the Tigers to pull away in the second half.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football at Mizzou: Scouting report, prediction