Florida football vs. Charlotte: Scouting report, prediction

The first-ever meeting between Florida football and Charlotte on Saturday night at The Swamp (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus) gives the Gators a chance to accomplish something they haven't achieved in three seasons.

The Florida Gators (2-1, 1-0 SEC) are vying for their first three-game win streak since winning six in a row from Oct. 31-Dec. 5 2020.

UF's 29-16 upset of Tennessee to start conference play brought renewed optimism into head coach Billy Napier's second season. The Swamp is sold out for the second straight week. But Napier said the Gators must capitalize on the opportunity by maintaining a consistent approach as 28-point favorites against the 49ers.

"Each week is its own entity," Napier said. "And I think when we allow the past maybe to affect us, that's not what we want. We want a certain consistency here, a culture of, you know, competition, and we can do better.”

Here are five storylines to watch for the Gators entering their game with Charlotte:

How will the Florida football defense prepare to face rotating Charlotte quarterbacks?

Charlotte has used two quarterbacks through the first three games of the 2023 season — Jalen Jones and Trexler Ivey. Jones, a transfer from Bethune-Cookman who began his career at Jackson State under Deion Sanders, is more of a dual threat with 196 yards rushing and 2 TDs to go with 252 yards passing, 2 TDs and 3 interceptions.

Ivey completed 20 of 28 passes for 257 yards last week against Georgia State and has thrown for 330 yards on the season with a touchdown and interception. Last week, UF's defense did a strong job keeping Tennessee dual threat quarterback Joe Milton in the pocket, limiting him to 12 yards rushing with no rushing TDs. More of the same will be needed if Jones enters the game.

Can the Florida Gators establish the ground game with three offensive line starters out to start the game?

Florida has run the ball effectively in each of its last two games after struggling to establish the run in its season opening loss at Utah (13 yards on 27 carries). But the Gators will be without right guard Micah Mazzccua and right tackle Damieon George Jr. for the first half due to a suspension, and without center Kingsley Eguakun for the game due to a leg injury.

Overall on the season, Florida is averaging 174.3 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 6th in the SEC and 54th nationally. Charlotte's run defense is giving up 151.3 yards per game on the ground, which ranks ninth in the American Athletic Conference. Look for the Gators to lean on the left side of the offensive line to try to open holes behing returning starters Austin Barber (left tackle) and Richie Leonard IV (left guard).

"A lot of people contribute to the run game, whether that's receivers doing their job on the edges, quarterback giving the ball to the running back, the running back doing his job," Leonard said. "It's nice when we're hitting on all cylinders like that, for sure."

Can Graham Mertz continue his efficient play at quarterback?

Mertz's 75.3 percent completion percentage leads the SEC as he's continuing to establish more chemistry with his receivers. The screen pass game has been effective as well as tailbacks Montrell Johnson Jr., Trevor Etienne and Treyaun Webb have combined for 10 catches this season.

Last season, Florida's running backs finished with just 24 catches. Mertz's 18-yard sideline pass to Kahleil Jackson last week on third-on-12 against Tennessee was one of the key throws that helped the Gators maintain momentum in the first half.

"In the history of the Florida-Tennessee rivalry, that play in general will be one of significance, I think," Napier said. "Great throw, great catch and just the drill that you work on as a receiver coach, that might happen one time every five years. Good example of a guy, former walk-on, all he does is work. He's tough, durable and he's got good skill level. He's tough and plays because he earned it and makes a play when it counted."

Who will handle kicking duties and can UF football's special teams show improvement?

Napier said it will be a game-time decision between Adam Mihalek and Trey Smack as to who will kick field goals for the Charlotte game after Mihalek struggled against Tennessee, missing a 46-yard field goal attempt and an extra point. Florida also was offsides on a kickoff last week and punter Jeremy Crawshaw (35.7 average on three punts) was unable to flip field position. The Gators will look to iron out some of those weaknesses on Saturday.

How will Florida football guard against complacency?

Napier admitted that execution in practice coming off this week's upset against Tennessee was inconsistent.

"There's a mindset that we're trying to develop here, to where we can be consistent and not depend on external things to motivate us," Napier said. "And that's an attitude. That's a culture and we're working on that." Florida safety Miguel Mitchell said defensive lineman Cam Jackson and linebacker Teradja Mitchell were vocal following Wednesday's practice, demanding more effort and accountability among teammates. "They came up, brought the defense together, spoke on, this is not it," Mitchell said. "We need to step it up, keep building. Let’s not go downhill, let’s go uphill."

Prediction

Florida 35, Charlotte 10: The Gators will continue their strong play on defense at The Swamp and do enough on offense without the three offensive line starters to extend their win streak to three games.

