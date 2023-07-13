Florida football: UPD investigating break in at Heavener Center

The new James W. "Bill" Heavener Football Training Center on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville FL. August 15, 2022.

University of Florida Police are investigating a break in at the Heavener Football Training facility this week, according to the bulletin released on UF's Public Safety Facebook Page.

According to the release, four unidentified subjects stole a significant amount of unknown property and merchandise related to the University of Florida athletic program.

Copy of the UPD bulletin related to the break in/burglary at the Heavener Football Complex #Gators pic.twitter.com/cLfJLTAnVj — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) July 13, 2023

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: UPD looking into break in at Florida football training facility