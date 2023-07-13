Florida football: UPD investigating break in at Heavener Center

Kevin Brockway, The Gainesville Sun
The new James W. &quot;Bill&quot; Heavener Football Training Center on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville FL. August 15, 2022.
University of Florida Police are investigating a break in at the Heavener Football Training facility this week, according to the bulletin released on UF's Public Safety Facebook Page.

According to the release, four unidentified subjects stole a significant amount of unknown property and merchandise related to the University of Florida athletic program.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: UPD looking into break in at Florida football training facility

