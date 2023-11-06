Florida football tumbles in USA TODAY Sports re-rank after Week 10 loss

Everything came crashing down on Florida football last Saturday when the Arkansas Razorbacks earned their first-ever win in the Swamp with a 39-36 overtime victory.

What was a must-win matchup for the Gators, who now are perilously outside of the bowl game picture, resulted in a demoralizing defeat that left the fanbase questioning the program from top to bottom. It also had a negative impact on the sports media’s perception of Billy Napier’s team as it approaches one of the toughest stretches in recent memory.

Among those not feeling the vibe with the Orange and Blue is USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg, who published his weekly re-ranking of the college football landscape from No. 1 to No. 133. This time around, Florida fell 10 spots to No. 51, landing behind the Wisconsin Badgers and ahead of the Georgia State Panthers.

Next up for Florida are the LSU Tigers, who host the Gators in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 11, inside Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on the SEC Network.

Take a look at USA TODAY Sports’ full re-rank following Week 10 of the college football season.

