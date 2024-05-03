Florida football’s transfer portal success boosts rankings into top 10

It was a successful transfer portal cycle by most metrics for the Florida football program, which used the opportunity to restock a roster that needed some reinforcements after the offseason attrition.

The Gators’ strong showing thing spring was enough for them to land at No. 7 on 247Sports’ updated overall recruiting rankings. The recent addition of former USC Trojans interior offensive lineman Jason Zandamela — the top-ranked player at his position and seventh overall — gave the Orange and Blue a boost from its previous spot at No. 14 firmly into the top 10 in the nation.

Billy Napier and Co. added a total of 13 new players through the de facto free agency system this offseason and 33 overall. The other new arrivals through the portal in addition to Zandamela are former Penn defensive lineman Joey Slackman, former Alabama defensive back Jameer Grimsley, former Wisconsin wideout Chimere Dike, former Washington defensive back Asa Turner, former San Diego State offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, former Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges, former South Carolina linebacker Grayson Howard, former Northern Illinois defensive end George Gumbs, former Arkansas offensive tackle Devon Manuel, former Tulane safety DJ Douglas, former Air Force tight end Caleb Rillos and former Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen.

Florida hosts the Miami Hurricanes for the season opener inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is still to be determined.

