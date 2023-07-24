Florida football’s transfer portal acquisition to visit early this week

Florida football will get a visit from its most recent addition through the transfer portal in edge rusher Quincy Ivory, who announced on his personal Twitter account on Sunday that he plans on visiting campus early this week.

“Officially a Gator, will be on campus Monday or Tuesday it’s about time,” he said.

Ivory, a 6-foot-5-inch, 255-pound defender originally out of Alief, Texas, is scheduled to finish his Associate of Arts degree this summer at East Los Angeles College in California, which puts him in the 2023 cycle and will allow him to participate in the upcoming campaign.

“I will have my AA in mid-July,” Ivory told Swamp247 prior. “So I should have my degree this summer, so my situation is a little weird.”

The latest addition to Orange and Blue originally signed with Mississippi Valley State back in 2020 before deciding to take the JUCO route to the big time. Formerly a quarterback at the high school level, it became apparent that his path to a top collegiate program was on defense, where he excelled at the edge position. He gave his verbal commitment to the Orange and Blue in early June.

“It’s the SEC. When I focused only on defense, I said I wanted to go power five. This is the conference I was shooting for, so it can’t get any higher than this.”

