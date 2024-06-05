This Florida football transfer could make an instant impact in 2024

The college football transfer portal has become a cornerstone of roster build in the modern game, serving as a de facto free agency system for collegiate athletes.

CBS Sports’ Will Backus recently took a look at the Southeastern Conference in search of transfers he believes will make an instant impact with their new teams. For the Florida Gators, he singled out wide receiver Elijhah Badger, who had previously played for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

“Badger has flown under the radar despite leading Arizona State in receiving in consecutive seasons, with 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving in that span,” Backus notes. “He should emerge as a go-to target for equally underrated Florida quarterback Graham Mertz in an offense that sorely needs dynamic options outside of Eugene Wilson III.”

What Backus did not mention is that Badger hopes to follow in the footsteps of another former ASU standout, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. After two seasons in Gainesville, the prolific pass-catcher worked his way up to a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

There is little doubt that played a role in his decision to don the Orange and Blue.

Florida opens up its 2024 regular-season schedule in the Swamp against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire