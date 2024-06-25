Florida football: How tough is it to play in The Swamp? Here's what EA Sports thinks

How imposing is The Swamp? According to one video game, it's a factor for Florida football.

EA Sports College Football 25 ranked Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (a.k.a. The Swamp) as the 10th toughest place to play in its latest video game launch.

The ranking takes into account a variety of factors, including home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige.

Last season, the Florida Gators went 4-2 at The Swamp which included a 29-16 upset of Tennessee on Sept. 16, 2003. UF lost its last two games of the season at home, falling 39-36 in overtime to Arkansas and 24-15 to state-rival FSU to close the regular season. The Gators ranked sixth in attendance in the SEC last season, averaging 89,587 fans.

Florida is 9-4 in two seasons at The Swamp under head coach Billy Napier and 18-6 at home this decade.

Texas A&M's Kyle Field ranked first on the list; one of five SEC stadiums ranked ahead of Florida. The others included Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama (2), Tiger Stadium, LSU (3), Sanford Stadium, Georgia (5) and Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma (8).

State-rival FSU also edged Florida, as FSU's Doak Campbell Stadium ranked ninth.

Here's the full list:

Sanford Stadium ranks fifth in the country for toughest place to play by EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

EA Sports College Football 25 toughest places to play, ranked

1: Kyle Field - Texas A&M

2: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama

3: Tiger Stadium - LSU

4: Ohio Stadium - Ohio State

5: Sanford Stadium - Georgia

6: Beaver Stadium - Penn State

7: Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin

8: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Oklahoma

9: Doak S. Campbell Stadium - Florida State

10: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida

11: Autzen Stadium - Oregon

12: Memorial Stadium - Clemson

13: Neyland Stadium - Tennessee

14: Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn

15: Williams-Brice Stadium - South Carolina

16: Michigan Stadium - Michigan

17: Lane Stadium - Virginia Tech

18: Rice-Eccles Stadium - Utah

19: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium - Texas

20: Kinnick Stadium - Iowa

21: Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame

22: Spartan Stadium - Michigan State

23: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Arkansas

24: Albertsons Stadium - Boise State

25: Davis Wade Stadium - Mississippi State

