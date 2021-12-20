Florida football’s top recruit in class of 2023 decommits

Four-star tight end Mac Markway committed to Florida in the summer after being recruited by tight ends coach Tim Brewster. He’s backing off that pledge now that Brewster will no longer be on the staff along with other coaching changes across the country.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound (unverified) recruit took to Twitter to make the announcement. Markway is a top 100 recruit on the 247Sports Composite List and was Florida’s best in the class of 2023. The loss brings the Gators down to just two verbal commitments in the class, but new coach Billy Napier has proven to be meticulous in his approach to recruiting.

Markway visited Florida for the Tennessee game when the team was ranked No. 11 in the country. A lot has changed since then, and it’s not too surprising to see Markway back off his commitment. He’s the fifth-highest rated tight end on the 247 Composite and the No. 96 ranked player in the country.

10 SEC schools have offered Markway and several other Power Five programs have as well. With his recruitment back open it’s anyone’s ball game and the best of the best want him. Interestingly, Georgia doesn’t appear to be in the race for him just yet.

Florida losing one of its two committed 2023 four-stars may seem like a return to the losses the team suffered as Napier began to transition in, but the class still ranks sixth in the SEC.

