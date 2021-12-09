Florida football’s top receiver latest to enter transfer portal

Florida starting receiver Jacob Copeland announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Thursday making him the fifth Gator to leave following the hiring of coach Billy Napier.

Copeland started all 12 games for Florida this season and led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. But it wasn’t the year Copeland imagined when he decided to put on the No. 1 jersey, and a lack of targets seemingly frustrated him throughout the year as he voiced his displeasure on social media.

The talented young receiver isn’t leaving Florida on a sour note, though. He plans to play his “last game as a Gator” soon and thanked Gator Nation for four years of support.

Forever grateful gator nation! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/1fTWXwszsn — Jacob Copeland (@JCope1era) December 9, 2021

The writing was on the wall for Copeland’s departure from the program, but he’s still giving up being the No. 1 guy for an SEC program. Copeland’s mother infamously left the decision table in 2018 when her son picked up the Florida hat with her next to him decked out in Alabama gear. She may get her wish in the end as Copeland looks to up his draft stock with two years of eligibility left thanks to the free COVID year every player got.

The Gators still have plenty of talented receivers on the roster. Justin Shorter was the team’s second-best receiver this season and he’ll return next year barring a transfer of his own. That would require him to sit out an extra year so it’s unlikely at this point. Trent Whittemore should take over in the slot with Rick Wells graduating, and the Gators have plenty of depth with guys like Xzavier Henderson, Jaquavion Fraziars and Ja’Markis Weston.

Losing Copeland certainly won’t be easy to deal with, but Napier and Florida should manage. Prior to his final game, Copeland has totaled 84 receptions, 1,331 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

