Florida football in top 5 for Trevor Etienne, brother of Jags’ Travis Etienne

Trevor Etienne, brother of Jaguars first-round pick Travis Etienne, is considering Florida strongly enough to place the Gators in his top five.

The four-star back will remain linked to his brother until he makes a name for himself, but playing nearby family could be a major part of the Gators’ recruiting pitch.

“I like [Greg Knox] and [Dan Mullen]. They just want the best for me and the best for the program,” Etienne said to 247Sport. “I love Florida. I mean, it’s close to the beach. It’s also close to my brother and that would make it easier on my family just for them to get to games and support both of us. That’s a big deal.”

The Gators join Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU in the top five. Many consider Clemson to be the frontrunner considering the Etienne family’s familiarity with Dabo Sweeney’s program. LSU holds the benefit of being in the same state as Jennings High School.

Etienne has visited all of his top five schools unofficially, including Florida back on June 24. He left Gainesville impressed with the university’s academics in addition to its athletics.

“Mind-blowing,” Etienne said. “I mean [all the visits] were, honestly. [But] their academics are like through the roof. All the schools are known for academics in some sort of way, but Florida, it’s different.”

Story continues

Etienne says he’ll visit all the schools officially this Fall but wanted to cut down his options heading into the final stretch of his recruitment. He is ranked as the No. 165 recruit nationally, according to the 247 Composite list, and the No. 14 running back in the nation.

Related

Florida defensive tackle Antonio Valentino is adjusting to life in the SEC Florida football's Diwun Black truly bleeds orange and blue Pair of Florida players named to ESPN's top newcomers list These two Florida players made The Athletic's 2021 'Freak List' Florida's TE coach Tim Brewster asks his corps to be every-down players

List

A look at Florida football's history against opponents on the 2021 schedule

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.