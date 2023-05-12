Florida football’s top 5 QB opponents in 2023, per 247Sports

The biggest question facing the Florida football program this coming fall is at the quarterback position, where the departure of Anthony Richardson in the NFL draft left a gaping hole under center that Billy Napier has tried to patch up through the transfer portal. Unfortunately, things are looking pretty grim at the position after the spring scrimmage season.

To make matters worse, the Gators’ Southeastern Conference rivals are either returning their star QB or bringing in replacements that should sufficiently fill their needs. On the other hand, the players planned to start under center for the league’s 14 members schools is a lot thinner than last season, which puts the Orange and Blue in familiar company.

Take a look below at 247Sports’ Graham Hall’s list of the top five quarterbacks the Orange and Blue are set to face during the 2023 schedule, along with segments of his blurbs on each of his takes.

Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers (Nov. 11) Baton Rouge

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Last season, his first in Baton Rouge under head coach Brian Kelly, Daniels led all SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards with 865 yards on 186 rushing attempts (4.76 yards per carry) and he finished second in completion percentage. Florida fans are well aware of the threat Daniels poses, as the former Arizona State dual-threat quarterback compiled a career-high six total touchdowns last season in the Tigers‘ 45-35 win in Gainesville.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas Razorbacks (Nov. 4) Gainesville

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson has an argument to be the top returning quarterback in the SEC this season. He was one of five SEC quarterbacks to complete 68 percent or more of his pass attempts last season, and he added 640 yards and nine rushing touchdowns to lead the Razorbacks‘ offense.

Devin Leary, Kentucky (Sept. 30) Lexington

Scott Utterback/Courier Journal

He’s a competent and experienced quarterback, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him finish his first season in the SEC with a more impressive completion percentage and a greater statistical output than that of Levis. Leary will lead the Wildcats’ offense on Sept. 30 against the Gators in Lexington, where Mark Stoops’ team will look to make it two in a row over the Gators.

Joe Milton, Tennessee (Sept. 16) Gainesville

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

With Hendon Hooker no longer in Knoxville, the Volunteers turn to former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton under center, although true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava impressed throughout the spring and could see the field in Year 1 if Milton were to struggle to lead Tennessee’s offense. Expectations are high for Josh Heupel’s third year at the helm, regardless of the Vols having a new signal-caller under center.

Carson Beck, Georgia (Oct. 28) Jacksonville

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

At No. 5 is Carson Beck, though it hasn’t yet been determined whether or not he’ll be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season-opener. Regardless, he filled in for Stetson Bennett last season during lopsided victories in seven games, completing 26 of 35 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns. It’s a limited sample size, but the statistical output in 2022 was promising for Beck, who was ranked a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings as the No. 248 prospect nationally and the No. 99 pro-style quarterback prospect.

