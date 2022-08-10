Florida football on top for this 4-star in-state 2024 safety

Heading into the fall, the Florida Gators sit atop the recruitment of 2024 four-star safety Brayshon Williams.

The Lakeland High defensive back has already been to campus three times, and he’s planning his next trip to the Swamp, according to Gators Online. Williams will be in town for Florida’s season opener against the Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

Transferring from Lake Gibson to Lakeland has only helped Florida’s chances with Williams. Former Gators defensive back Ahmad Black is his position coach, and the school has served as a bit of a pipeline to UF recently.

“For starters, it’s kind of like tradition now because I got to Lakeland High School (laughter),” Williams said to Gators Online. “Coach P-Toney (Patrick Toney) in my eyes is one of the best coaches in college football. I see a better person in me getting coached by P-Toney. Lastly, the home vibe I get there in Gainesville. It feels like I belong.”

While the Gators are leading right now, that won’t stop other Power Five programs from pursuing a recruit ranked inside the top 100 nationally by On3. Billy Napier has focused on keeping in-state talent at home, and On3 ranks Williams No. 16 overall among Florida recruits.

He has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M among others. Florida currently leads the pack with a 40.9% chance on On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, followed by the Hurricanes with 12.7%, the Bulldogs with 10.9% and the Aggies with 9.1%.

Related

These 2 Gators earned a spot on The Athletic's college football 'freaks list' Florida football among favorites for top-100 2024 wide receiver prospect Top 2025 linebacker prospect sets another visit to Florida This Gator should make an impact after switching positions Florida's top '23 commit says class will bring national championship to UF

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 season openers we didn't see coming

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 most electric season-openers

The Swamp fireworks

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

Story continues

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire