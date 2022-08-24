Florida football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

Florida football has earned renown in more recent years on the offensive side of the ball thanks to Steve Spurrier’s Fun-and-Gun offense, but many often forget the forces of nature who have dug in on defense for the Gators. In fact, there was even a time prior when the Gainesville gang was known for its stand-out defense.

Though there are no Heisman Trophy awards on the other side of the line of scrimmage for UF — and rarely are there winners on D — the Gators do have a player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with a plethora of other players who made an impact at the professional level.

Take a look below at the starting lineup along with the backups for our all-time greatest Gators on defense.

Starting DE1: Jack Youngblood

Joe Rudis/The Tennessean

It is fitting that the lone defensive representative for the Gators in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, [autotag]Jack Youngblood[/autotag], would get top billing on this list. He also went on to have a successful broadcast career.

Backup DE1: Alex Brown

Scott Halleran/Allsport

[autotag]Alex Brown[/autotag] holds Florida’s current career quarterback sack record, earning multiple first-team All-American bids and the 2001 SEC Defensive Player of the Year award.

Starting DE2: Jeavon Kearse

USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jevon Kearse[/autotag], known as “The Freak,” was one of the most menacing presences ever to line up opposite the opposing offense in the Swamp.

Backup DE2: Kevin Carter

Scott Halleran/ALLSPORT

Kevin Carter a first-team All-SEC selection and a consensus first-team All-American during his senior year, and was later anointed as a “Gator Great” in 2004.

Starting DT1: Sharrif Floyd

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Sharrif Floyd[/autotag]recorded 115 tackles with 26 of them for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass defended and three blocked field goals during his three-year tenure in Gainesville.

Backup DT1: Gerard Warren

Andy Lyons /Allsport

[autotag]Gerard Warren[/autotag] spent three years under Spurrier to end the century, earning the team captain designation as a junior while finishing his career with 159 tackles including 30 for a loss and 9.5 sacks.

Starting DT2: Ellis Johnson

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Ellis Johnson (62). AP Photo/Tom Strattman

[autotag]Ellis Johnson[/autotag] played at the beginning of the Head Ball Coach’s tenure with the Gators, earning a first-team All-SEC selection, an honorable mention All-American, and CNN’s National Defensive Player of the Year his senior season.

Backup DT2: Robin Fisher

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Robin Fisher[/autotag] played under both Doug Dickey and Charlie Pell as the 1970s flipped over to the 1980s, recording a still-standing record for most tackles by a down defensive lineman in Florida’s history.

Starting LB1: Wilber Marshall

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Wilber Marshall[/autotag] is one of the biggest names to come out of Florida on the defensive side of the ball, earning a spot in Florida’s Athletic Hall of Fame, as well an induction into the Gators’ Ring of Honor and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Backup LB1: Brandon Spikes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Brandon Spikes[/autotag] was a force to be reckoned with at the linebacker position, he played on both of [autotag]Urban Meyer[/autotag]’s national championship teams, earning numerous accolades before leaping to the NFL after his junior year.

Starting LB2: Ralph Ortega

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Ralph Ortega[/autotag] played during the early 1970s, finishing with 357 tackles, 12 forced fumbles and five interceptions while earning multiple first-team honors and a spot as a “Gator Great” in the university’s athletic Hall of Fame.

Backup LB2: Scot Brantley

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Another big-time defender who played across the Dickey and Pell eras, [autotag]Scot Brantley[/autotag] earned the “Gator Great” designation thanks to some stand-out seasons during his time wearing orange and blue.

Starting LB3: David Little

David Little Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers’ David Little (50). AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon

David Little finished his four-year career at Florida with 475 tackles, which still remains a school record, while racking up first-team honors and a spot in the pantheon among “Gator Greats”.

Starting LB3: Mike Peterson

Scott Halleran /Allsport

Another defender inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame, [autotag]Mike Peterson[/autotag] earned a healthy heaping of honors as a player, including first-team selections, team captain and MVP by his peers.

Starting CB1: Keiwan Ratliff

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

[autotag]Keiwan Ratliff[/autotag] was an electric player at cornerback in his time split under Spurrier and [autotag]Ron Zook[/autotag], earning the Sporting News’ SEC Defensive Player of the Year award, among a copious amount of other accolades.

Backup CB1: Fred Weary

Andy Lyons /Allsport

A first-team All-SEC selection in 1996 and 1997, and a consensus first-team All-American in 1997, [autotag]Fred Weary[/autotag][autotag]finished his four-year college career with 15 interceptions and 35 blocked passes.

Starting CB2: Lito Sheppard

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

[autotag]Lito Sheppard[/autotag] was not just one of the best corners to play for Florida, he was also a fine kick returner, tallying 87 tackles and eight interceptions while returning 27 kickoffs for 472 yards during his three-year career.

Backup CB2: Joe Haden

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Joe Haden[/autotag] was a standout under Meyer whose defense was key in Florida’s second national title win, also earning the National Defensive Player of the Year by the Sporting News in 2009, among other honors.

Starting S1: Louis Oliver

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Louis Oliver[/autotag] not only holds a handful of accomplishments in college but also recorded the Miami Dolphins‘ longest interception return for a touchdown in franchise history — a 103-yard scamper.

Backup S1: Lawrence Wright

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

A four-year SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree, [autotag]Lawrence Wright[/autotag] was inducted as a “Gator Great” after finishing his career with 331 tackles, five interceptions, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Starting S2: Reggie Nelson

Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Nelson’s successful senior season helped cement the first national title under Meyer, earning a first-team All-SEC selection and a consensus first-team All-American while earning the team’s MVP.

Backup S2: Steve Tannen

New York Jets’ Joe Namath (12) and Steve Tannen (21). AP Photo

Steve Tannen is another defender who made his presence felt all over the field, standing out for his ability to both return and block punts, as well as his 11 career interceptions in the defensive backfield.

