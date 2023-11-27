Florida football TE Jonathan Odom entering transfer portal

Florida football tight end Jonathan Odom announced on social media on Sunday that he intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 4.

A redshirt junior, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Odom began the season as the starting tight end for the Florida Gators and appeared in four games before suffering a head injury against Kentucky on Sept. 30 that sidelined him for the rest of the season. He finished the year with 9 catches for 75 yards.

In 2022, Odom appeared in nine games for UF with seven catches for 69 yards and 2 TDs. He's the son of former UF starting offensive lineman Jason Odom, who went on to play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Odom out, Arlis Boardingham and Hayden Hansen emerged as UF's top two tight ends the rest of the 2023 season. Boardingham has 26 catches for 289 yards and 4 TDs for the Gators, while Hansen had 12 catches for 150 yards and 2 TDs.

