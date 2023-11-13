Florida football takes another hit in USA TODAY Sports’ Week 11 re-rank

It was a wild affair in Baton Rouge this weekend, where the LSU Tigers throttled the Florida Gators, 52-35, in a shootout between two historic Southeastern Conference rivals. In the end, Billy Napier’ boys had neither the defense to stop Heisman Trophy candidate Jaydon Daniels nor the offense to keep up with him.

Following the Week 11 loss, which moved the Orange and Blue closer to a bowl-less December, USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg published his re-rankings for all 133 Football Bowl Subdivision programs. As one would expect, Florida lost some ground once again, falling seven spots to No. 58.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders sit just ahead of the Gators while the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are just behind them.

Next up for Florida are the Missouri Tigers, who host the Gators in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, Nov. 12, inside Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN.

Take a look at USA TODAY Sports’ full re-rank following Week 11 of the college football season.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire