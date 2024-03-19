Florida football tackling drills
Florida football freshman defensive back Josiah Davis (23) goes through practice drills on Tuesday at the Sanders Practice Fields
Chase Young signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints on Monday.
The result of FSU and Clemson’s legal claims could impact all of college athletics. Will more schools join in? Where could Clemson and Florida State land?
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Once the regular season starts, the Rams QB won't be allowed in the facility.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Houston boasts a dominant defense alongside plenty of concerns following a blowout loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.
Evan Fournier was not happy after the Heat pulled off a 104-101 win on Saturday in Detroit.
What made Donald so great? It's not a short answer.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to discuss all the latest NFL mayhem, including trades, free agency moves, cap casualties and more. The duo start off with the quarterback carousel in Pennsylvania, as Kenny Pickett is a Philadelphia Eagle and Justin Fields is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Fitz and Frank discuss who won each of the trades, why Kenny Pickett may have just tanked his own career, who will start more games for Pittsburgh and more before diving into the Aaron Donald retirement announcement and where he ranks among defenders all-time. The dynamic duo wrap up the first half of the show with the signings of Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry. It's time to dive into the good, the bad and the ugly from NFL free agency so far, as the duo each pick a team that's done well, a team that's disappointed and a team that's completely blown it. Fitz and Frank debate over the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and more before finishing off the show with this week's snake draft: the best sports days on the calendar.
Which teams have a realistic chance to cut down the nets?
The success of Ohtani's throwing program could see him play in the field this season.
Virginia struggled this season but bettors aren't worried about that.
Scottie Scheffler won the weekend, but Max Homa nearly crushed a dude's skull and Wyndham Clark suffered the unlucky break of the year.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to Selection Sunday and the bracket of 68. The trio shares what they think the committee got right, got wrong and what matchups we can't wait to watch in the early and potentially late rounds.
The field is deep this March and potential title teams lurk all over the bracket.