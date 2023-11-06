Florida football stills has a chance for a bowl game, according to ESPN

Despite an overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks and the upcoming gauntlet of three consecutive top-25 teams, the Florida Gators are somehow being projected to land a bowl game appearance.

Bowl game experts at ESPN released their weekly projections on Monday and staff writer Kyle Bonagura says the Gators will be making a trip to Nashville for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Florida’s only bowl projection this week is a matchup with the Rutgers Knights, a team that was having a solid season until its recent run-in with the Ohio State Buckeyes, losing 35-16.

The Music City Bowl has been held in Nashville since 1999, and if the projections come true, it’ll be Florida’s first-ever appearance in the bowl game.

It’s shocking that the Gators are still being projected to have a post-season appearance after its best chance to clinch a winning record was blown on Saturday against Arkansas.

The Gators have stiff competition to end the season, with two road trips to battle the Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers, followed by a home stance against the Florida State Seminoles, who are playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

LSU will host the Florida Gators on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcasting on the SEC Network.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire