Florida football still in the thick of it for this coveted 4-star recruit

The 247Sports crystal ball forecasts for four-star defensive back Azareyeh Thomas piled up in favor of the Tigers following his visit to LSU the weekend of June 18. It was a crushing blow for Florida because Thomas was considered one of its top targets in the secondary. However, the Niceville, Florida, native said not so fast this weekend when he spoke to reporters at The Opening Finals Friday.

“I feel pretty good about all of them,” Thomas said, according to 247Sports.com. I mean all three of them (LSU, Florida and Georgia Tech) showed me great love. So, I’m feeling pretty confident about all three of them.”

Thomas added that he saw all the predictions that projected he would become another top defensive back for the Tigers. He said he stopped doing interviews about LSU because that will make people believe that is where he will end up, but honestly, he doesn’t know where he wants to go currently.

However, the reviews of his trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana were glowing.

“To be honest, when I got there it just felt different,” Thomas said. “The whole weekend the coaches were just showing me love and the energy was just so high. Just seeing the legacy with all the DBs that they have had there — it’s like legendary. I was just looking around, and I can definitely see myself playing there.”

Thomas said that the reports about Florida fading his recruitment aren’t accurate because they don’t know how he is really feeling. The Gators stuck out to him because of how they personalized everything on his visit.

He enjoyed breaking down film with Gators cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar. They featured plays of him and then some video of Florida’s current players.

However, Georgia Tech is also in the running for his pledge, too, because his older brother plays for the Yellow Jackets.

For Florida fans, this is great news because coach Dan Mullen and his staff still have a chance, but his trip to LSU was a huge success for the Tigers. The Gators need to get Thomas back on campus to make up some of that ground.

