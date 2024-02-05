Florida football still fighting hard for blue-chip QB recruit after visit

Florida football’s second junior day of the 2024 calendar year was a busy one last weekend as the program hosted a plethora of top prep prospects from around the nation to get a gander at what the Gators have to offer.

Among those making a stop in the Swamp was four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery out of Findlay (Ohio), who has been one of the Orange and Blue’s top targets at the position in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound passer spent two days in Gainesville getting a feel for Billy Napier’s team facilities and staff, once again coming away with a positive impression.

“The visit in Gainesville was awesome,” Montgomery told 247Sports. “I’m very impressed with the development overall and especially at the quarterback position under Coach Napier, Coach O’Hara and Coach Pruitt. They just continue to impress me in all phases.”

It is not just the personalities at UF that intrigues the young student-athlete, but also how he sees himself in the system Napier has set up.

“I really like the offensive system under Coach Napier and think I’d be a great fit,” Montgomery also added. “They continue to prioritize me as the guy and that doesn’t go unnoticed.”

As a high school junior, Montgomery passed for over 3,300 yards and 38 touchdowns, adding another 10 scores on the ground against Buckeye State competition.

Montgomery is ranked No. 199 overall and No. 15 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 243 and 19, respectively.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Ohio State Buckeyes in his recruitment with a 21.4% chance of signing him. The Michigan Wolverines (18.7%), Penn State Nittany Lions (9.0%) and Kentucky Wildcats (6.0%) are also in contention for his talents.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire