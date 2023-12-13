Florida football still among top 10 in ESPN’s latest recruiting class rankings

The Florida Gators have vastly improved its recruiting strategy ever since the departure of former head coach Dan Mullen. The program used to be stuck in a stasis, usually ranking just outside the top 10. After the arrival of Billy Napier, the future of Florida football looks promising, especially in the eyes of experts at ESPN.

Staff writer Craig Haubert composed his top 50 recruiting programs for the 2024 cycle. The Gators are peaking just outside the top teams, placing at No. 6 and being headlined by five-star quarterback DJ Lagway.

Haubert breaks down the top names in Florida’s commitment list.

“The Gators lost one of the top QBs late in the 2023 cycle but have scored big for 2024, landing five-star D.J. Lagway out of Texas,” Haubert wrote. “A tough, competitive player who can run well and create, he also has a smooth, compact release as a passer.”

Lagway is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the nation, as well as the No. 17 overall recruit. The Gators have also earned a few commitments on the defensive side of the ball.

“Defensively, the Gators have made some potentially impactful additions,” Haubert continued. “Senior riser L.J. McCray gives the Gators a DL with wonderful length and explosiveness and he has tallied double-digit sacks over the last two seasons and still possesses a lot of physical upside. ESPN 300 LB Myles Graham, who has an explosive closing burst, joins him, and the Gators also added one of the top ILB prospects in Aaron Chiles, who has good football instincts and can be a reliable tackler.”

McCray leads the trio of committed defensive players, with a five-star rating and standing at No. 6 overall and is the No. 2 defensive lineman. Both Graham and Chiles are highly regarded on 247Sports ratings, earning four stars each and sitting in the top 15 in their positions.

Despite a strong class, the Florida Gators actually fell since the last list was posted, falling down two spots to No. 6, but the team is ranked No. 3 among the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire