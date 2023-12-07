Florida football standout RB Trevor Etienne enters transfer portal

Sophomore running back Trevor Etienne, one of the top offensive players for Florida football in 2023, has entered his name into the transfer portal

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Etienne finished 2023 with 753 yards and 8 TDs rushing on 5.7 carries in splitting carries with Montrell Johnson Jr. for the second straights season. He also added 172 yards receiving on 21 carries and returned kickoffs for the Florida Gators, averaging 24.9 yards per return.

Etienne’s combination of speed and field vision made him one of UF’s most dynamic offense players, but his inability to consistently pick up blitzes landed him in head coach Billy Napier’s doghouse at times throughout his UF career. He wound up rushing for 1,472 yards and scoring 15 TDs in two seasons with the Gators.

A Jennings, La., native, Etienne rushed for 99 yards and 3 TDs against LSU and had 172 yards and 1 TD against Tennessee to earn Doak Walker Award Player of the Week honors for the second straight season.

The departure of Etienne could open up more carries for Johnson as the feature back. Rising freshman Treyaun Webb also showed promise in 2023, rushing for 163 yards on 6.3 yards per carry with 2 TDs. Tulane transfer running back Cam Carroll, coming off a torn ACL that sidelined him during the 2023 season, could also help in the run game as well next season.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football RB Trevor Etienne enters transfer portal