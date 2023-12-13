Florida football’s sophomore safety enters NCAA transfer portal

Another member of the 2023 Florida football roster declared entry into the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Sophomore safety Miguel Mitchell out of Oxford, Alabama, made his announcement according to On3.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound defensive back played two full years with the Gators, giving him two more years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.

Mitchell played in 24 total games with the Orange and Blue, appearing in all 13 games during his true freshman year in 2022 as well as 11 of Florida’s 12 matchups in 2023. The Cotton State product recorded 52 total tackles (27 solo, 25 assisted) — which includes 1.5 tackles for a loss — as well as two passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

His career high in tackles came against the Arkansas Razorbacks this fall, against whom he collected six total tackles (two solo, four assisted) along with a pass breakup. Mitchell’s lone collegiate career interception came against the South Carolina Gamecocks two weeks prior, which helped the Gators earn the win that weekend.

The soon-to-be-former Gators safety was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, earning the MVP award in the 2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire