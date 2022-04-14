Florida football sneaks into ESPN’s 2022 FPI top 25

Spring football is currently dominating the headlines but many in the media have already turned their attention to next fall when the college football gridiron fires back up. ESPN recently released its Football Power Index numbers for the upcoming 2022 season, and the Florida Gators found themselves in the last spot of the top-25 schools.

The Southeastern Conference’s nine schools in the top 25 represent the most of any conference in the nation. The eight other SEC programs joining UF on the list are the No.1 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 10 Auburn Tigers, No. 11 LSU Tigers, No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies, No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels, No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Tennessee Volunteers and Arkansas Razorbacks just missed the cut at Nos. 28 and 29, respectively.

Nine SEC teams in the ESPN FPI Preseason Top 25. More than any other conference 💪 pic.twitter.com/CCS7tseb2Q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 14, 2022

In-state rivals the Miami Hurricanes placed at No. 18, while the Florida State Seminoles came in at No. 31 and the UCF Knights — victors of the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl — landed at No. 33.

The Gators are slated to start the 2022 season on Sept. 3 in Gainesville against the Utah Utes, who currently rank No. 15 in the FPI.

Related

Billy Napier's rank among college football coaches under 45 years old Florida's season opener among ESPN's most-anticipated games in 2022 This four-star OT plans to visit Florida for its Orange and Blue Game The stars are coming out for Florida's Orange and Blue game on Thursday Florida football set to host this 2024 five-star QB

List

Year-by-year salaries of Gators head football coaches since 2012

Dan Mullen

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.