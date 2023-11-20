Florida football slips again in USA TODAY Sports’ Week 12 re-rank

Billy Napier and Co. came up short in Week 12 against the Missouri Tigers, getting outlasted on a cold autumn night in Columbia by a 33-31 score. It was the second time and three tries that Florida fell on a last-second field goal attempt.

The loss puts the Gators one step closer to their third-straight losing season and the first without a bowl game appearance since 2017. It has been a rollercoaster season for the Orange and Blue, which earned its first three-game winning streak in three seasons before losing the last four matchups.

Following college football’s Week 12 action, USA TODAY Sports Paul Myerberg published his re-rankings for all 133 of the Football Bowl Subdivision schools. In it, he dropped UF four spots to No. 62 overall.

Next up for the Gators in what could be the final game of the 2023 campaign are the Florida State Seminoles, who travel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, for a matchup between two in-state rivals. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on ESPN.

Take a look below at the full re-rank from USA TODAY Sports.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire