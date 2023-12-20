Florida football signs first 2024 commit, massive OL from Germany

Florida football got its first signature of the 2024 recruiting class from a three-star prospect from overseas.

Offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin out of Schwäbisch Hall, Germany, submitted his national letter of intent on Wednesday morning before the team posted the official announcement (in German) on Twitter. The 6-foot-5-inch, 315-pound trench warrior most recently played for the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League.

The European gridiron giant crossed the Atlantic twice to visit the University of Florida during his recruitment, attending a recruiting camp back in mid-June after which he received his offer and most recently on an official visit the second weekend of December.

“It was great,” Portnjagin told Swamp247 of his experience at Florida. “The coaches were really nice and always had positive things to say about me. It was fast and at a high-intensity level, but that’s why I want to play at the highest level possible. Getting to talk to the [offensive coordinator], the [offensive line] coach, and the head coach, as people, they were respectful and friendly. They all gave me positive vibes.”

According to Europe’s Elite scouting service, Portnjagin sports a 6-foot-7-inch wingspan and has clocked a five-second 40-yard dash, a seven-foot broad jump, an 8.12-second 3-cone and a 4.85-second 20-yard shuttle. He projects as a guard at the college level.

Portnjagin is ranked No. 1,015 overall and No. 78 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 1,082 and 67, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire