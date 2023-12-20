Florida football signs 4-star Peach State tight end, first since 2022

Florida football picked up its first tight end recruit in two years on Wednesday morning when four-star Amir Jackson out of Portal (Georgia) signed on with the Gators on the opening day of the early signing period.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 223-pound student-athlete committed to the Orange and Blue back in mid-June after initially receiving an offer in January after the program’s Junior Days event. Former tight ends coach William Peagler originally pitched the offer to him, but new tight ends coach Russ Callaway did not miss a beat with Jackson after taking over the former’s position.

While Jackson did court other suitors, he stayed the course in his decision to join the gang in Gainesville. He visited the Auburn Tigers for their matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs and at one point was open to other visits, but that quickly simmered down despite Florida’s rough finish.

“We got a pretty young team, and losing by five or six points,” he told Swamp247. “You can tell it’s talent in there, you just got to get the experience, and coaching will come around.”

That could be a prescient statement if all goes well for Napier and Co. next season. The good news is that he wants to be a part of that success.

Jackson is ranked No. 87 overall and No. 8 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 89 and 8, respectively.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire