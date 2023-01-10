Florida football shut out of final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read

Florida football suffered its second-straight losing season in 2022, limping across the finish line with a 6-7 record after three embarrassing defeats to close out Billy Napier’s first year on the sidelines. It was a shame because the Gators got off to a strong start with an upset win over the Utah Utes to open the season, but the team simply faltered down the stretch.

The final USA TODAY Coaches Poll was released following the cowing of the Georgia Bulldogs as repeat national champions, and once again, the Orange and Blue were nowhere to be found in the votes. In fact, Florida has not received a single vote in the poll since Nov. 13 when they earned eight nods after an authoritative home win against the South Carolina Gamecocks — which followed an impressive road win against the Texas A&M Aggies the weekend prior.

However, losses to the lowly Vanderbilt Commodores along with the Florida State Seminoles — both on the road — followed by a behind-the-shed whooping by the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl cemented the Gators’ voteless status.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

1

Georgia

15-0

1575

2

TCU

13-2

1482

3

Michigan

13-1

1423

4

Ohio State

11-2

1404

5

Alabama

11-2

1329

6

Tennessee

11-2

1273

7

Penn State

11-2

1199

8

Washington

11-2

1091

9

Tulane

12-2

981

10

FSU

10-3

926

11

Utah

10-4

878

12

Clemson

11-3

839

13

USC

11-3

829

14

Kansas State

10-4

769

15

LSU

10-4

766

16

Oregon

10-3

708

17

Oregon State

10-3

690

18

Notre Dame

9-4

498

19

Mississippi State

9-4

364

20

Troy

12-2

314

21

UCLA

9-4

238

22

Pitt

9-4

193

23

South Carolina

8-5

164

24

Fresno State

10-4

134

25

Texas

8-5

69

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Texas-San Antonio; No. 25 North Carolina.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas-San Antonio 68; Minnesota 57; Air Force 50; Duke 47; North Carolina 35; Boise State 22; Texas Tech 13; South Alabama 9; Iowa 9; Wake Forest 6; Ohio 6; Maryland 4; Louisville 3; Cincinnati 3; Brigham Young 3; Central Florida 2; Purdue 1; Mississippi 1.

