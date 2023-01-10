Florida football shut out of final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Florida football suffered its second-straight losing season in 2022, limping across the finish line with a 6-7 record after three embarrassing defeats to close out Billy Napier’s first year on the sidelines. It was a shame because the Gators got off to a strong start with an upset win over the Utah Utes to open the season, but the team simply faltered down the stretch.

The final USA TODAY Coaches Poll was released following the cowing of the Georgia Bulldogs as repeat national champions, and once again, the Orange and Blue were nowhere to be found in the votes. In fact, Florida has not received a single vote in the poll since Nov. 13 when they earned eight nods after an authoritative home win against the South Carolina Gamecocks — which followed an impressive road win against the Texas A&M Aggies the weekend prior.

However, losses to the lowly Vanderbilt Commodores along with the Florida State Seminoles — both on the road — followed by a behind-the-shed whooping by the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl cemented the Gators’ voteless status.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rank Team Record Points 1 Georgia 15-0 1575 2 TCU 13-2 1482 3 Michigan 13-1 1423 4 Ohio State 11-2 1404 5 Alabama 11-2 1329 6 Tennessee 11-2 1273 7 Penn State 11-2 1199 8 Washington 11-2 1091 9 Tulane 12-2 981 10 FSU 10-3 926 11 Utah 10-4 878 12 Clemson 11-3 839 13 USC 11-3 829 14 Kansas State 10-4 769 15 LSU 10-4 766 16 Oregon 10-3 708 17 Oregon State 10-3 690 18 Notre Dame 9-4 498 19 Mississippi State 9-4 364 20 Troy 12-2 314 21 UCLA 9-4 238 22 Pitt 9-4 193 23 South Carolina 8-5 164 24 Fresno State 10-4 134 25 Texas 8-5 69

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Texas-San Antonio; No. 25 North Carolina.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas-San Antonio 68; Minnesota 57; Air Force 50; Duke 47; North Carolina 35; Boise State 22; Texas Tech 13; South Alabama 9; Iowa 9; Wake Forest 6; Ohio 6; Maryland 4; Louisville 3; Cincinnati 3; Brigham Young 3; Central Florida 2; Purdue 1; Mississippi 1.

