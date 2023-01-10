Florida football shut out of final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Florida football suffered its second-straight losing season in 2022, limping across the finish line with a 6-7 record after three embarrassing defeats to close out Billy Napier’s first year on the sidelines. It was a shame because the Gators got off to a strong start with an upset win over the Utah Utes to open the season, but the team simply faltered down the stretch.
The final USA TODAY Coaches Poll was released following the cowing of the Georgia Bulldogs as repeat national champions, and once again, the Orange and Blue were nowhere to be found in the votes. In fact, Florida has not received a single vote in the poll since Nov. 13 when they earned eight nods after an authoritative home win against the South Carolina Gamecocks — which followed an impressive road win against the Texas A&M Aggies the weekend prior.
However, losses to the lowly Vanderbilt Commodores along with the Florida State Seminoles — both on the road — followed by a behind-the-shed whooping by the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl cemented the Gators’ voteless status.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
1
15-0
1575
2
TCU
13-2
1482
3
13-1
1423
4
11-2
1404
5
11-2
1329
6
11-2
1273
7
11-2
1199
8
Washington
11-2
1091
9
Tulane
12-2
981
10
FSU
10-3
926
11
Utah
10-4
878
12
11-3
839
13
11-3
829
14
Kansas State
10-4
769
15
10-4
766
16
10-3
708
17
Oregon State
10-3
690
18
9-4
498
19
Mississippi State
9-4
364
20
Troy
12-2
314
21
UCLA
9-4
238
22
Pitt
9-4
193
23
South Carolina
8-5
164
24
Fresno State
10-4
134
25
8-5
69
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Texas-San Antonio; No. 25 North Carolina.
Others Receiving Votes
Texas-San Antonio 68; Minnesota 57; Air Force 50; Duke 47; North Carolina 35; Boise State 22; Texas Tech 13; South Alabama 9; Iowa 9; Wake Forest 6; Ohio 6; Maryland 4; Louisville 3; Cincinnati 3; Brigham Young 3; Central Florida 2; Purdue 1; Mississippi 1.
