Florida football set to have two big recruiting events at the end of July

In past recruiting cycles, Florida holds the Great Gator Grill Out in mid-May and then Friday Night Lights after the NCAA dead period is lifted at the end of July. But this year everything has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gators plan to hold Friday Night Lights Friday, July 30, and then the Great Gator Grill Out the day after. These recruiting events for Florida have been home runs for the program before. It’s likely they’ll produce more commitments this year, too.

With the events being 20 days away, here’s a look at who Swamp247 has confirmed for that weekend. Let’s start with the Florida commits who plan to be on hand to help the coaching staff recruit.

Four-star quarterback commit Nick Evers said he plans to be there. He’s the leader of the Gators recruiting class. He is constantly in other top players’ ears on social media. Three-star wide receiver commit Chandler Smith and three-star tight end commit CJ Hawkins also hope to be attendance. Smith recently committed to Florida on June 20.

Transitioning to the defensive side of the ball, four-star linebacker commit Shemar James, four-star cornerback commit Julian Humphrey and three-star athlete Jamarrien Burt have plans to make it to Gainesville for the occasion. Kicker commit Trey Smack will also venture to Florida.

Some major targets have also made reservations. Running back targets Terrance Gibbs and Jaylon Glover have said they are coming. Florida hopes to take two tailbacks this cycle. Four-star wide receiver Jayden Gibson is considered a Florida lean and could pop when he comes to the Swamp that weekend.

The Gators have recently expanded their board of offensive linemen after they have faded for some of their top targets. Recently offered, three-star offensive tackle Leyton Nelson plans to stop by.

Georgia Tech linebacker commit Jaron Wilson reserved his spot for the two events along with three-star linebacker EJ Lightsey. Florida also expects four-star defensive back Azareyeh Thomas and four-star South Carolina safety commit Emory Floyd to visit.

Story continues

On top of all the class of 2022 visitors, a handful of recruits from the class of 2023 will visit to see the sights and sounds of the Swamp.

Expect this list to grow as the weekend of July 30 gets closer on the calendar.