Florida football sells out The Swamp for SEC opener against No. 9 Tennessee

Florida football could end up getting a significant assist from its crowd in its SEC opener against the No. 9 Tennessee.

The Florida Gators (1-1) announced Thursday that The Swamp is sold out for their Saturday night matchup against the Vols (7 p.m., ESPN).

It's the fifth sellout at The Swamp in two seasons under head coach Billy Napier, who is encouraging the capacity crowd of 90,000 to play a vital role in the game. Fans have been encouraged this week to wear all blue for the matchup.

Getting healthier: QB Jack Miller, WR Kahleil Jackson back for Florida football against No. 9 Tennessee

QB matchup: Matchup of former Big Ten QBs could determine UF football-Tennessee outcome at The Swamp

Florida has an announced crowd of 88,163 for its home opener last week against McNeese.

"We have loyal fans, we have passionate fans and ultimately, it's a motivator for me," Napier said. "The more people I meet, the more stories they tell me about the great memories they have of the success that's been had here in athletics as a whole and in football in general."

Florida leading the all-time series 31-21, including a 16-5 mark in The Swamp. The Gators have won their last nine meetings against Tennessee at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, dating back to 2003.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football sells out Swamp for game against Tennessee Vols