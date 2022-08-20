Florida football sells out season-opener vs. Utah Utes

Florida football has officially sold out its season-opening game against the Utah Utes on September 3, according to a press release from the program on Saturday morning. However, a few hundred tickets remain available as part of season-tickets packages offered by the university, but nonetheless, the Gators Nation should prepare itself for a packed house that Saturday evening.

Tickets are still available for the remainder of the home schedule, which includes the Kentucky Wildcats (September 10), South Florida Bulls (September 17), Eastern Washington Eagles (October 1), Missouri Tigers (Homecoming, October 8), LSU Tigers (October 15) and South Carolina Gamecocks (November 12).

Florida comes into the season unranked in both the Coaches and AP polls while Utah ranks eighth and seventh, respectively, in the two polls. The Utes are slightly favored by a majority of the bookmakers but it has yet to be seen how well a team from an arid mountainous state out west will fare in the brutal heat and humidity of the Swamp.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT, with ESPN broadcasting the game as well as the Gators Radio Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire