Florida football secondary coach takes hit
Florida football secondary coach Will Harris takes a hit from freshman defensive back Josiah Davis (23) during tackling drills this spring.
Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is the latest to suffer an injury to his elbow. He was placed on the injured list due to a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
For the 2024 NFL Draft class of tight ends, there's Brock Bowers and everyone else.
There's no standout first-round running back this class, but plenty of good Day 2 options, and a big name or two to boot.
Kentucky freshman guard Rob Dillingham will enter the NBA Draft and give up his remaining eligibility. The 19-year-old is expected to be a top 10 pick in June.
Tara VanDerveer racked up an NCAA record 1,216 wins throughout her 45 seasons coaching in college basketball.
What does Detroit need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Kim Caldwell is embracing the high expectation as the new women's basketball coach at Tennessee. Her contract would make her the highest-paid coach in the sport if she were to win a national championship.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
The Huskies are the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to win consecutive Final Fours.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the biggest NFL news from the weekend before diving into the teams that changed our expectations the most (in a good OR bad way) the most compared to last offseason. The duo start with the biggest news from the weekend, including the update to the Stefon Diggs trade that revealed the Houston Texans voided the final years of his contract. Fitz and Frank speculate on why before discussing the Carolina Panthers extending DT Derrick Brown and the explosion of the interior defensive line market. Things change quickly in the NFL, so Fitz and Frank decide to look at some teams who have changed our perception of them the most over the past year. The top risers include the Texans, Chicago Bears (and the NFC North as a whole) and Los Angeles Rams, while some teams that lost the benefit of the doubt include the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with a dueling snake draft, as they compete to draft the best championship games of all time. Frank dominates.
UK was boasting one of the best recruiting classes in the country before Calipari's stunning move to Arkansas. Where will all that talent land?
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
Both Purdue and UConn are anchored by dominant big men, so the backcourts could be the determining factor in Monday's title game.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Follow along as we track all the action between Iowa and South Carolina in the NCAA title game.
After FDU's stunning upset of Purdue last year, coaches have been calling the team constantly this season asking how to beat the Boilermakers.
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.