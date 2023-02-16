Florida football’s SEC Media Days date set for July

The schedule of head coaches was announced on Thursday for this year’s edition of SEC Media Days, which takes place in the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee, this coming July.

Florida football’s skipper Billy Napier is slated to speak on Wednesday, July 19, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide‘s Nick Saban, Arkansas Razorbacks‘ Sam Pittman and Kentucky Wildcats’ Mark Stoops on the third of the four-day event. The Gators’ head coach will also bring along three student-athlete representatives from his team, the names of whom have yet to be announced.

Last year, Napier was joined by quarterback Anthony Richardson, offensive lineman Richard Gouraige and linebacker Ventrell Miller.

This year’s media days will be the first hosted in Nashville, with Birmingham, Alabama, serving as the primary location over the years and Atlanta, Georgia, taking the torch in 2018 and 2022. No further information regarding broadcast or any other details has been released as there is still a good deal of time for things to fall into place.

More Football!

Gators hoping to get another visit from 4-star two-way athlete Florida football working on official visit from this 4-star EDGE rusher LSU Wire breaks down the 10 biggest 'What ifs?' in SEC history Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 best 3-star recruits in last 10 years Florida staying close with 2025 WR Hardley Gilmore

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire