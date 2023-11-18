Florida football score updates vs No. 11 Missouri in SEC Week 12

Florida football (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will get another chance to reach bowl eligibility when it plays Saturday night at No. 11 Missouri (8-2, 4-2 SEC).

The Florida Gators and Missouri are 6-6 in 12 all-time meetings. The series dates back to 1965, though UF holds a 6-5 edge in the series since Missouri joined in the SEC in 2012.

Florida has won three of the past four meetings between the two schools. The lone loss during that stretch came in 2021, when UF lost 24-23 in overtime in its last trip to Faurot Field.

The matchup features the two top teams in the FBS in pass efficiency. Missouri ranks 10th at 163.0 and Florida is 24th at 155.9.

Players to watch: Players to watch as Florida football heads back on the road to face No. 11 Missouri

Breaking down Florida-Mizzou: Florida football vs. No. 11 Missouri: Scouting report, prediction

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, in his second season as a starter, has passed for 2,746 yards with 17 TDs and six interceptions. Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, in his first season as a starter at UF after three years starting at Wisconsin, has thrown for 2,720 yards with 18 TDs to 2 interceptions.

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

BETTING ODDS: Missouri by 11.5

Missouri plays Florida Nov 18 @ 6:30 pm CST

Game 11 Captains. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/2BfOpNj00E — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 17, 2023

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football score updates vs. Mizzou Tigers