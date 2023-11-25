Florida football score updates vs. No. 5 Florida State in regular-season finale

Florida football has a score to settle when it faces rival No. 5 Florida State on Saturday night at The Swamp.

The Florida Gators (5-6, 3-5 SEC) will look to avenge a 45-38 loss to the Seminoles last season, a game in which FSU starting quarterback Jordan Travis burned the Gators for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing).

Travis won't be playing for FSU tonight after suffering a season-ending leg injury last week against North Alabama. Instead, the Seminoles will turn to backup Tate Rodemaker to make his second career start. Rodemaker has passed for 767 yards in his career with seven touchdowns to two interceptions.

Florida will counter with a first-time starter. Last week against Missouri, Max Brown led UF to 10 straight points after starting quarterback Graham Mertz went down with a season-ending broken collarbone late in the third quarter.

Brown has completed 10 of 12 passes for 106 yards in his UF career, while adding 42 yards rushing.

Florida leads the all-time series 37-27-2, though FSU has won six of the last nine meetings.

Florida State (11-0) is looking to close the regular season with a perfect record and stay in contention for a College Football Playoff berth. The Seminoles have won 17 straight games dating back to last season.

'We're going to play lights out," Florida running back Trevor Etienne said. "Our backs are against the wall. We could really care less what they've done previous to this game. But I wouldn't mind spoiling their season.'

What time, TV channel is the Florida Gators football game vs. FSU on?

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

BETTING ODDS (as of Friday): Florida State by 6.5 points

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football score updates vs. Florida State Seminoles