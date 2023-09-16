Florida football score updates vs. No. 9 Tennessee in SEC Week 3

Another season, another big game for Florida football against No. 9 Tennessee at The Swamp.

The Florida Gators (1-1) will look to improve on their 1-6 record against ranked teams under second-year head coach Billy Napier in the SEC opener for both schools.

Florida has won nine straight against Tennessee (2-0) at The Swamp and is 16-5 all-time at home against the Vols, who haven't won in Gainesville since 2003.

The Gators have a challenge ahead of them slowing a Tennessee offense under third-year coach Josh Heupel that ranks first in rushing offense (257.5 ypg) and third in total offense (477.5 ypg).

"They’re going to try to beat you to the ball and I feel like that’s where most of their explosive (plays) come from, not being set, not communicating," Florida linebacker Scooby Williams said. "I feel like in order to beat a team like Tennessee you’ve gotta communicate, you’ve gotta execute.”

Florida football game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Tennessee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds: Tennessee by 6.5 points.

