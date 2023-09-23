Florida football score updates vs. Charlotte in SEC Week Four

Florida football will get a chance to build some momentum in front of a second straight sellout crowd at The Swamp when it hosts Charlotte on Saturday night.

The Florida Gators (3-1, 1-0) are vying to score their first three-game winning streak since winning six in a row from Oct. 31-Dec. 5 2020.

"We're excited about being back in The Swamp this week and certainly you know it’s a privilege, and I think our players realize we only get to do it so many times," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "So, we've got to make sure that we understand how sacred that is, and we got to be at our best and know who we represent."

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has completed 70 percent or better in three straight starts and leads the SEC in competition percentage at 75.3 percent. Sophomore running back Trevor Etienne, meanwhile, is coming off a career-high 172 yards rushing in UF's 29-16 upset of Tennessee at The Swamp last week.

"This team we saw tonight in the first half, I mean, when we're playing like that, we're a really great team," Etienne said following the Tennessee win. "We just have to be consistent and keep being that team week in and week out."

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network Plus

BETTING ODDS: Florida by 28

Florida plays Charlotte Sept 23 @ 7:00 pm EDT

