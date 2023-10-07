Florida football score updates vs. Vanderbilt in SEC Week 6

Florida football will put its four-game home win streak on the line against Vanderbilt when it hosts the Commodores on Saturday at The Swamp.

The Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC) are looking to rebound from a 33-14 loss at Kentucky that has again raised questions about the direction of the program under second-year coach Billy Napier, who is going for his 50th career win.

"We're still halfway through the season," Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber said. "We can always get better. Go watch the film and have a good mindset and not let this loss and just this performance like sit on us and dwell on us."

Florida holds a 43-11-2 series lead against Vanderbilt and is 21-1 against the Commodores at home dating back to 1960.

The Gators are seeking another strong defensive effort at The Swamp, where they have given up just four touchdowns and 10 points per game in three games at home this season.

KICKOFF: 4 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

BETTING ODDS: Florida by 18.5

