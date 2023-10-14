Florida football score updates vs South Carolina in SEC Week 7

Florida football will look to continue its recent success against South Carolina when the two teams meet Saturday afternoon at Williams Brice Stadium.

The Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC) hold a 30-10-3 all-time edge against the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC) and have won 25 of the last 32 meetings between the schools.

Florida beat South Carolina 38-6 last year at The Swamp but in the last meeting at Williams Brice between the two schools, the Gamecocks rolled to a 40-17 win on Nov. 6, 2021.

The Gators are coming off their one of their most balanced efforts of the season, rushing for 215 yards and passing for 280 yards in a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt. Starting UF quarterback Graham Mertz has completed 70 percent or better in each of his first six starts, completing an SEC-high 80 percent (140-175) while throwing for 1,474 yards with 9 TDs to 2 interceptions.

Florida football game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. South Carolina

KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

BETTING ODDS: South Carolina by 2.5 points

