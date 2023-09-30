Florida football score updates vs. Kentucky in SEC Week 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Florida football will look to extend its win streak to four games when it plays at Kentucky on Saturday at Kroger Field (noon, ESPN).

The No. 23 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-0 SEC) are coming off their third straight win, beating Charlotte 22-7 at The Swamp last week. It's the longest win streak for UF since winning six in a row from Oct. 31-Dec. 5 2020.

Florida holds a 53-20 mark in the overall series, but has a score to settle, as Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) has won three of the last five meetings between the two schools, including two in a row.

The Gators are also seeking their first road win since knocking off Texas A&M 41-24 on Nov. 5, 2022. Florida has dropped three straight on the road since.

"We come to every game with the same type of mentality," Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks said. "We're going to come as hard as we can to possibly win on the road, first SEC game on the road. We're going to take that very personal and do what we've got to do to win."

Florida football game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Kentucky

KICKOFF: noon

TV: ESPN

BETTING ODDS: Kentucky by 1.5

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football score updates vs. Kentucky Wildcats