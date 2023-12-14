Here’s what Florida football’s schedule looks like in 2024

The Southeastern Conference had announced the 2024 football opponents for all 16 of the member schools back in July which included the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners for the first time. Then on Tuesday, the league released the full list of games including the dates, which completes the schedule save for kickoff times.

Florida is one of the teams whose autumn slate is now officially set, which will include one of the newcomers. The schedule also has one major change — instead of playing on the third Saturday of September as they historically have, the Gators and Vols will instead face off on the second weekend of October.

Take a look below at the Orange and Blue’s full football schedule for next fall, including the results from the most recent matchup with their opponents as well as the all-time record between the two teams.

Aug. 31 - Miami (Fla.) at Florida

Last Game: (W) 24-20 — Orlando, Florida, 8/24/2019

Overall Record: 27-29

Sept. 7 - Samford at Florida

Last Game: (W) 70-52 — Gainesville, Florida, 11/13/2021

Overall Record: 1-0

Sept. 14 - Texas A&M at Florida

Last Game: (W) 41-24 — College Station, Texas, 11/5/2022

Overall Record: 3-3

Sept. 21 - Florida at Mississippi State

Last Game: (W) 13-6 — Starkville, Mississippi, 9/29/2018

Overall Record: 34-19-2

Oct. 5 - Central Florida at Florida

Last Game: (L) 17-29 — Tampa, Florida 12/23/2021

Overall Record: 2-1

Oct. 12 - Florida at Tennessee

Last Game: (W) 29-16, Gainesville, Florida, 9/16/2023

Overall Record: 32-21

Oct. 19 - Kentucky at Florida

Last Game: (L) 14-33, Lexington, Kentucky, 9/30/2023

Overall Record: 52-21

Nov. 2 - Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Last Game: (L) 20-43, Jacksonville, Florida, 10/28/2023

Overall Record: 44-55

Nov. 9 - Florida at Texas

Last Game: (L) 0-26, Gainesville, Florida, 12/7/1940

Overall Record: 0-2-1

Nov. 16 - LSU at Florida

Last Game: (L) 35-52, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 11/11/2023

Overall Record: 33-34-3

Nov. 23 - Mississippi at Florida

Last Game: (W) 51-35, Oxford, Mississippi, 9/26/2020

Overall Record: 12-12-1

Nov. 30 - Florida at Florida State

Last Game: (L) 15-24, Gainesville, Florida, 11/25/2023

Overall Record: 37-28-2

