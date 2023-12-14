Here’s what Florida football’s schedule looks like in 2024
The Southeastern Conference had announced the 2024 football opponents for all 16 of the member schools back in July which included the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners for the first time. Then on Tuesday, the league released the full list of games including the dates, which completes the schedule save for kickoff times.
Florida is one of the teams whose autumn slate is now officially set, which will include one of the newcomers. The schedule also has one major change — instead of playing on the third Saturday of September as they historically have, the Gators and Vols will instead face off on the second weekend of October.
Take a look below at the Orange and Blue’s full football schedule for next fall, including the results from the most recent matchup with their opponents as well as the all-time record between the two teams.
Aug. 31 - Miami (Fla.) at Florida
Last Game: (W) 24-20 — Orlando, Florida, 8/24/2019
Overall Record: 27-29
Sept. 7 - Samford at Florida
Last Game: (W) 70-52 — Gainesville, Florida, 11/13/2021
Overall Record: 1-0
Sept. 14 - Texas A&M at Florida
Last Game: (W) 41-24 — College Station, Texas, 11/5/2022
Overall Record: 3-3
Read more at Aggies Wire
Sept. 21 - Florida at Mississippi State
Last Game: (W) 13-6 — Starkville, Mississippi, 9/29/2018
Overall Record: 34-19-2
Oct. 5 - Central Florida at Florida
Last Game: (L) 17-29 — Tampa, Florida 12/23/2021
Overall Record: 2-1
Oct. 12 - Florida at Tennessee
Last Game: (W) 29-16, Gainesville, Florida, 9/16/2023
Overall Record: 32-21
Read more at Vols Wire
Oct. 19 - Kentucky at Florida
Last Game: (L) 14-33, Lexington, Kentucky, 9/30/2023
Overall Record: 52-21
Nov. 2 - Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Last Game: (L) 20-43, Jacksonville, Florida, 10/28/2023
Overall Record: 44-55
Read more at UGA Wire
Nov. 9 - Florida at Texas
Last Game: (L) 0-26, Gainesville, Florida, 12/7/1940
Overall Record: 0-2-1
Read more at Longhorns Wire
Nov. 16 - LSU at Florida
Last Game: (L) 35-52, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 11/11/2023
Overall Record: 33-34-3
Read more at LSU Tigers Wire
Nov. 23 - Mississippi at Florida
Last Game: (W) 51-35, Oxford, Mississippi, 9/26/2020
Overall Record: 12-12-1
Nov. 30 - Florida at Florida State
Last Game: (L) 15-24, Gainesville, Florida, 11/25/2023
Overall Record: 37-28-2
