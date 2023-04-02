This Florida football rivalry among safest from future SEC format change

Big changes are coming to the Southeastern Conference in 2024 when the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are scheduled to join the 14 current member schools into a 16-team juggernaut league. However, with such an aggressive expansion growing pains are certainly expected along the way.

One of the biggest changes necessary in accommodating the two new schools is a change in the conference’s scheduling format. The SEC’s top brass is set to meet up for its spring meetings in Destin, Florida, which is now just under 60 days away, giving the media two months to ponder how Texas and Oklahoma will fit into the puzzle.

The Tuscaloosa News’ Chase Goodbread recently took a look at nine current rivalries that are least likely to be disrupted by the upcoming changes, with one of the greatest rivalries in college football — the Florida Gators versus Georgia Bulldogs — listed among them. Here is what Goodbread has to offer on the storied matchup.

Maybe it doesn’t stay in Jacksonville long-term. And maybe its Halloweenish date − it’s been played around that time almost without fail for decades − can’t hold either. But there isn’t a more intense border war in the league, and that brings staying power.

Florida and Georgia are slated to face off in Jacksonville for the annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 28, at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff time has yet to be announced.

More Football!

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football's April 1 practice Blue-chip offensive tackle narrows top schools to 5, includes Florida Dooley's Dozen: 12 best offenses in Florida football history Florida named new leader for blue-chip safety by On3 Friday Night Notes: Duce Robinson chooses USC, Winston Watkins Jr. wins MVP and more

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire