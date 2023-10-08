Florida football Report Card: Gators' special teams finally earn the team's highest grade

Florida football's 38-14 win over outmanned Vanderbilt was more competitive than the final score indicated. But the Gators calmed the roiling waters after their Kentucky loss and have restored some hope heading into the toughest part of their schedule.

Here's how we graded the Gators.

Offense: B

Scoring 38 points and gaining 495 yards wasn’t bad for an offense that was averaging 19.0 points against FBS opponents. It’s also what you expect against the nation’s 111th-ranked defense. The Gators were balanced (280 yards passing/215 yards rushing), and the offensive line was effective considering two starters were out. Graham Mertz was precise as usual, completing 30 of 36 passes. Eugene Wilson III’s return provided some sizzle. The Gators will need that since there are no more Vandys on the schedule.

Defense: B

Giving up two big pass plays cast a shadow on a decent outing. Florida stuffed the run (58 yards allowed) and forcing a turnovers was an overdue development. Jason Marshall looked like a goat when he allowed an 85-yard TD, but Vandy’s receiver had apparently yanked Marshall’s helmet over his eyes. There was no excuse for the 52-yard completion to the 7-yard line, but the defense didn’t allow Vandy to score. The Gators were good when they had to be, stopping the Commodores on 9 of 10 third down tries and all three fourth-down attempts.

Special Teams: B+

It’s probably a first in the Napier era, but special teams were the best unit on Saturday. There were no major gaffes and routine plays were consistently made. Ricky Pearsall’s 18-yard punt return was impressive, but we’re still waiting on a big play from the return teams. Jeremy Crawshaw had a Ray Guy Day, averaging 58.3 yards on three punts. And Trey Smack made his only field goal attempt (40 yards) and none of his kickoffs were returned. For once, fans won’t spend the week wondering if special teams are a lost cause.

Coaching: B

Billy Napier admitted it was a tough week after the Kentucky embarrassment, but he used that to fuel a decent performance. It wasn’t quite the one fans were hoping for, featuring more offensive razzmatazz. Maybe Napier’s saving it for next week’s road game at South Carolina. Against Vandy, being relatively conservative was the safe play.

