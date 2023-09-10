Florida football remains voteless in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 2

Florida football evened up its 2023 regular-season record with a win over the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday night in its home-opener inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. After being embarrassed by the Utah Utes in Week 1, the Gators took out their frustrations on the Football Championship Subdivision program.

The Orange and Blue entered the game voteless in the US LBM Coaches Poll after the season-opening defeat and remained so despite the Week 2 victory. The results should not be that surprising, however, given the strength of the opposition last weekend.

Fellow Southeastern Conference members comprised five of the top 25 teams in this week’s poll, with the Georgia Bulldogs remaining at No. 1 while the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 9) and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 10) also made the top 10. The LSU Tigers landed at No. 14 following the loss to the now-third-ranked Florida State Seminoles and the Ole Miss Rebels (No. 19) wrapped up the SEC teams in the top 25.

A look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire