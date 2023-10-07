Florida football remains unbeaten at home, pulls away to beat Vandy | 3 keys to Gators win

Florida football sent its homecoming crowd happy, pulling away in the second half for a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt at before an announced 89,432 at The Swamp.

The Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC) bounced back from a disappointing 33-14 loss at Kentucky last week and improved to 4-0 at home on the season.

Florida won for the 31st time in its last 33 meetings against Vanderbilt and avenged a 31-24 loss to the Commodores in Nashville last season.

Quarterback Graham Mertz completed 30 of 36 passes for 254 yards and 3 TDs as UF was able win comfortably despite being without preseason All-SEC running back Trevor Etienne, starting left tackle Austin Barber and starting center Kingsley Eguakun.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Montrell Johnson Jr, Treyaun Webb spark run game

With Etienne out with an upper body injury, Montrell Johnson Jr. and freshman Treyaun Webb responded to the challenge of taking on the bulk of the carries.

Johnson finished with 135 yards on 18 carries, including a 7-yard TD run that put Florida up 21-7 with 41 seconds left in the first half. Webb came up with a big 43-yard run to end the third quarter and set up a 40-yard Trey Smack field goal. As a team, Florida improved running the ball compared to the week before against Kentucky, finishing with 215 yards on 7.2 yards per carry. Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall added a 14-yard TD run on an end around for UF's first TD.

An up and down day for Florida football defense

Florida's defense surrendered a big play early on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals to receiver Will Sheppard when Jason Marshall Jr. was beaten in single coverage along the sideline. Sheppard appeared to push off Marshall's facemask put a penalty wasn't called and Marshall didn't pop back up to attempt the tackle.

After the gaffe, though, Florida's defense forced a big turnover, with freshman T.J. Searcy coming up with a strip that was recovered by Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber. Later in the second quarter, Florida came up with a red zone stand, with freshman cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson breaking up a pass on fourth down. But the Gators, without Miguel Mitchell for most of the game at safety, struggled defending the pass as Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida Gators TE Arlis Boardingham emerges a surprise target

Boardingham played a big role in the passing game for Florida with 7 catches for 99 yards and two TDs. His first TD catch, from 2 yards, gave Florida a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Boardingham came up with his biggest catch, a 23-yard reception in which he broke two tackles to rumble into the red zone. That set up a 9-yard TD pass from Mertz to freshman receiver Eugene Wilson III to extend UF's lead to 28-7. Boardingham capped his big day with a 15-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter, giving UF a 38-14 lead.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators dismantle Vanderbilt Commodores