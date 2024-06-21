Advertisement

Florida football releases details on new Friday Night Lights format

adam dubbin
·1 min read

Florida football is getting set to host its annual Friday Night Lights event this weekend, but there will be a different wrinkle to the evening’s activities this year.

Traditionally, the Orange and Blue have hosted a traditional-style camp for players to attend. This time around, the Gators will welcome 19 different high schools stretching in South Georgia into the Swamp for a 7-on-7 tournament between the teams.

19 schools participating in FNL

– Tallahassee (Florida) Rickards

– Kingston (Georgia) Camden County

– Zephyrhills (Florida)

– Pompano Beach (Florida) Monarch

– St. Augustine (Florida)

– Vero Beach (Florida)

– Jacksonville (Florida) Bertram Trail

– Orlando (Florida) Jones

– Miami (Florida) Norland

– Miami (Florida) Booker T. Washington

– Haines City (Florida)

– Quitman (Georgia) Brooks County

– Ocala (Florida) Vanguard

– Daytona Beach (Florida) Mainland

– Hollywood (Florida) Miramar

– Valdosta (Georgia)

– Panama City (Florida) Bay

– Lake Worth (Florida) Santaluces Community

– Lake Wales (Florida)

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire