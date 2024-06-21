Florida football releases details on new Friday Night Lights format
Florida football is getting set to host its annual Friday Night Lights event this weekend, but there will be a different wrinkle to the evening’s activities this year.
Traditionally, the Orange and Blue have hosted a traditional-style camp for players to attend. This time around, the Gators will welcome 19 different high schools stretching in South Georgia into the Swamp for a 7-on-7 tournament between the teams.
19 schools participating in FNL
– Tallahassee (Florida) Rickards
– Kingston (Georgia) Camden County
– Zephyrhills (Florida)
– Pompano Beach (Florida) Monarch
– St. Augustine (Florida)
– Vero Beach (Florida)
– Jacksonville (Florida) Bertram Trail
– Orlando (Florida) Jones
– Miami (Florida) Norland
– Miami (Florida) Booker T. Washington
– Haines City (Florida)
– Quitman (Georgia) Brooks County
– Ocala (Florida) Vanguard
– Daytona Beach (Florida) Mainland
– Hollywood (Florida) Miramar
– Valdosta (Georgia)
– Panama City (Florida) Bay
– Lake Worth (Florida) Santaluces Community
– Lake Wales (Florida)
