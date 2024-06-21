Florida football releases details on new Friday Night Lights format

Florida football is getting set to host its annual Friday Night Lights event this weekend, but there will be a different wrinkle to the evening’s activities this year.

Traditionally, the Orange and Blue have hosted a traditional-style camp for players to attend. This time around, the Gators will welcome 19 different high schools stretching in South Georgia into the Swamp for a 7-on-7 tournament between the teams.

19 schools participating in FNL

– Tallahassee (Florida) Rickards

– Kingston (Georgia) Camden County

– Zephyrhills (Florida)

– Pompano Beach (Florida) Monarch

– St. Augustine (Florida)

– Vero Beach (Florida)

– Jacksonville (Florida) Bertram Trail

– Orlando (Florida) Jones

– Miami (Florida) Norland

– Miami (Florida) Booker T. Washington

– Haines City (Florida)

– Quitman (Georgia) Brooks County

– Ocala (Florida) Vanguard

– Daytona Beach (Florida) Mainland

– Hollywood (Florida) Miramar

– Valdosta (Georgia)

– Panama City (Florida) Bay

– Lake Worth (Florida) Santaluces Community

– Lake Wales (Florida)

