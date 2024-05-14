Florida football’s regular-season opener start time vs Miami announced

The start time for Florida football’s 2024 season-opener against the Miami Hurricanes inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Aug. 31 was announced on Tuesday. According to the release, the game will begin at 3:30 pm. ET and will be broadcast on ABC.

The matchup is the first between the two historic in-state rivals in five years, with the last coming when the Orange and Blue prevailed, 24-20, in Orlando to open the 2019 campaign. Florida has won two of the last three meetings but The U had run off six straight prior to that, stretching from 1986 to 2004.

Dating back to 1938, Miami holds a 29-27 edge over Florida in the all-time series.

Much like Florida’s head coach Billy Napier, Miami skipper Mario Cristobal is under intense pressure to perform in his third year with the ‘Canes. The season opener is sure to set the season’s tone for both teams so it should be a great matchup.

Hopefully, the late summer heat during a midday game does not affect the outcome too much.

