Florida football recruiting suffers first casualty of the post Dan Mullen era

It did not take long after word got out about Florida football head coach Dan Mullen‘s dismissal before the first bad news from the recruiting front rolled in. On Sunday afternoon, three-star defensive back Jamarrien Burt from Ocala, Florida, announced his decommitment from UF and officially re-opened his recruitment.

Burt announced his intentions on Sunday on his personal Twitter account, stating that, “Due to difficulties and Florida is coaching staff I will be the Opening back up my recruitment” with the hashtags #decomitted #backonthemarket. It is clear from his statement that his decision was directly affected by the bombshell news of the afternoon.

Due to difficulties and Florida is coaching staff I will be the Opening back up my recruitment. #decomitted #backonthemarket — Jamarrien burt (@DaRealBurt23) November 21, 2021

Gators Wire published a film study of the former Gators recruit over the summer, with staff writer Jay Markle making the following remarks on Burt’s skill set.

He’s fast enough to stick in the defensive secondary, but he doesn’t have top-end game speed for the SEC. Fortunately, he plays hard and there’s never a snap where he gives less than 100% effort. He’s a much more physical player than his 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound frame would lead you to believe. As a receiver, he likes to toy with cornerbacks and hunts soft spots in opposing coverage. His bag of tricks includes a bunch of fancy footwork off the line of scrimmage and he has no compunction about trying a broad range of different routes. His aforementioned gritty play and defensive experience also make him a better pass protector than initially expected.

Story continues

Burt’s change of heart is likely the first of many dominoes to fall for Florida football recruiting over the coming days and weeks, weakening what was already a lackluster brood for former head coach Dan Mullen’s recruiting team.

Related

Current Gators chime in on Dan Mullen's firing Greg Knox takes over Florida football as interim coach after Dan Mullen's firing OPINION: The bottom line that led to the dismissal of Dan Mullen? Dan Mullen is out of the Florida football job, per sources Dan Mullen among USA TODAY Sports' 'losers' for Week 12

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.