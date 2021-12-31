Florida football recruiting roundup heading into 2022

The Gators’ hiring of new head coach Billy Napier and the swarm of staffers that have followed him to The Swamp signaled the beginning of a recruiting focus for the team that never materialized under former head coach Dan Mullen. Their big showing on national early signing day was an excellent start, but Napier came into the Florida program behind the eight-ball. He inherited a team with a hemorrhaging depth chart and little in the way of leads on the recruiting front.

The men and women Napier as brought with him to Florida’s staff are largely composed of his most trusted Louisiana staffers and recruiting experts poached from other schools. With their combined efforts, the Gators have generated a lot of news on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. The period immediately after early national signing day is one fraught with intense recruitment battles of players many have not looked into much before, proving plenty of opportunity for interesting storylines.

We’ve done our best to keep up with it all here at Gators Wire, but we can’t reasonably write a story for every shred of information that has been dropped in the recent whirlwind of activity. I did my best to round up a list of the most interesting and pertinent list of players who the Gators have been interacting with on the recruiting warpath.

Here’s a look at a few of the team’s current targets. For each player, I provided a link for further reading, but many are behind a paywall.

Trevor Etienne

Ken Ruinard/Imagn Content Services, LLC

The biggest fish the Gators seem in good position to snag a commitment from is running back Trevor Etienne. According to the 247Sports rankings composite, he’s the third-best uncommitted running back in the class and carries a four-star ranking. His skill set is somewhat reminiscent of former Gator Kadarius Toney, headlined by his ability to shoot the tiniest gaps, wade through traffic, and become lethal in space.

Trevor Etienne in space … is undefeated pic.twitter.com/jMnLBggo9G — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 2, 2020

Etienne has interest from other teams, naturally, but the Gators were named in his top five schools before the coaching change and have hardly lost ground since then. Florida was named one of his three finalists the day after Napier was named head coach and the team plans to bring him in on an official visit on January 14, which will be his third trip to The Swamp.

Story continues

The snaggle here? Etienne has a planned commitment date of January 8th, a full week in advance of his visit to the Gators. Napier had an established relationship with him and new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke took swift control of the recruiting effort after being hired. However, Clemson is leaving no holds barred in their effort to land Trevor Etienne, who is the brother of former Clemson star and first-round draft pick Travis Etienne.

The timing of his next visit to Gainesville can be taken as either a good sign or a bad one depending on your mood. What’s certain is that the Gators will do their best to leave a strong impression. The running back room is going to be substantially weaker with the departure of Dameon Pierce, which is no good for Napier’s ground-bound scheming. Etienne is the kind of running back who could quickly slot into a rotation and earn major reps early in his career and would be an excellent place to start in Napier’s future offensive planning. (Further reading: Rivals)

Flip targets

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

WR Justius Lowe, Utah – Though he committed to Utah days before the early signing period, Lowe didn’t put pen to paper with the Utes. Seeing a window of opportunity, the Gators laid a heavy recruiting effort on Lowe, spearheaded by Napier himself rather than wide receivers coach Keary Colbert. Florida finally offered him a scholarship on December 30. They may have to fend off other suitors — Lowe was a late bloomer and his recruitment exploded in October — but the Gators are moving in the right direction to flip him off his Utah commit. (Further reading: On3)

TE Danny Lewis, Cincinnati – The Bearcats won Lewis’ commitment in September on his first visit to their campus. It’s understandable on his part — Cincinnati is one of the hottest teams in college football and he hadn’t received serious overtones from any other teams on their level at that point. Florida is getting more assertive in their recruitment of the productive tight end, though, and he is planning on being an official visitor of the team on January 14. (Further reading: The Advertiser)

QB Max Brown, Central Michigan – After losing Emory Jones to the transfer portal and recruit Nick Evers to Oklahoma, it became clear that Florida’s quarterback depth was not up to snuff. The team has been exploring the idea of adding a quarterback recruit to the class. Initially, their attention was directed at Robbie Roper, who sadly died in an unexpected medical incident in late December. Their next target seems to be the MAC-bound Max Brown, who is a longtime Central Michigan commit but has also received attention from Washington in recent weeks. The Gators have yet to extend an offer, but it would be little surprise to see the relationship escalate to that point soon. (Further reading: 247Sports)

LB Kevonte Henry, Michigan – Though he’d been committed to the Michigan Wolverines with zero drama since June, Henry suddenly took an official visit to Washington shortly before the early signing period and decided not to ink a letter of intent with U of M. Florida and Oklahoma swooped in shortly afterward and Henry is planning on being in Gainesville on January 14. The Gators would use him in a pass-rushing role but he also has inside linebacker versatility. (Further reading: 247Sports)

IOL Dave Iuli – A guard who decommitted from the Oregon Ducks on Christmas, Iuli doesn’t have a commitment date set but is considered a heavy Miami lean. Iuli’s calling card is his combination of mobility, which gives him inside-outside versatility. He’s being chased by USC, Oregon State, and BYU, and has mentioned that the Gators are interested in him as well. He would be an important get for the team, which has struggled to recruit offensive lineman, but Florida seems to be a team more on the periphery for now. (Further reading: 247Sports)

DL Caden Storey, Auburn – The Auburn Tigers have held a commitment from Storey since August, but the new Gators staff are moving in on him after he chose not to sign in December. He’s a modern defensive lineman, one with long arms and nimble feet and is built to both collapse the pocket and stop the run. He holds a four-star ranking because of his significant upside, but he needs to fill out his frame to reach his potential. The Gators have scheduled an official visit with him for January 28. (Further reading: Swamp247)

Transfer portal rumblings

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jacob Cowing – If this name looks familiar, it may be because we wrote about Cowing last week, suggesting that the Gators should look into the UTEP transfer. Florida extended an offer to the veteran slot receiver three days later. His three years of experience would make him a no-brainer as one of the Gators’ more trusted receivers as he could function as a security blanked in underneath coverage while one of Jack Miller or Anthony Richardson adjusts to being a starting quarterback. (Further reading: Gators Wire)

EDGE Jared Verse – Another player who we’ve written about here, Verse entered the portal to find a whole entourage of top-flight schools tripping over themselves to offer on him. He’s logged two productive seasons with the Albany Great Danes and, in light of how well received he has been in the portal, could play up the theatrics of his decision if he wanted to. Instead, he’s keeping his process quiet and we don’t really know where the Gators stand with their offer. He’s due to make his commitment in early January, so we should find out soon enough. (Further reading: The Athletic)

Long shot commitment watches

Hannah Saad via Imagn Content Services, LLC

DL Peter Woods – Woods was being recruited by Christian Robinson, one of the more respected members of the former Gators’ staff. The current staff has clearly picked up where he left off, as UF was named one of six finalists on December 26. He’s a modern interior defensive lineman with a strong motor and disruptive pass rush skills behind his sturdy frame. He’s a borderline four/five-star prospect in the 2023 class and the Gators would be better off with him than without him, but he seems more likely to wind up in Alabama or Oregon. (Further reading: 247Sports)

LB Harold Perkins – Perkins has fantastic athleticism and speed, but his size dictates his role as an inside linebacker. 247Sports asserted that his physical gifts are sufficient to have been a D1 running back or edge rusher in a different life. He’s the highest-rated linebacker in the nation has and has an official visit planned to Florida, as his interest was piqued by their signing of Kamari Wilson. However, Texas A&M has been leading his recruitment for some time and it may be too much ground for the Gators to make up before his January 2 commitment date. (Further reading: Swamp247)

S Jacoby Matthews – After latching on with the Gators, Corey Raymond has led the charge with Matthews’ recruitment. The two have an established relationship; Matthews was committed to LSU before the coaching changes there spurred a change of heart. A punishing safety, Matthews would be one heck of a running mate for Florida signee Kamari Wilson in the Gators secondary. The team is laying a “full-court press” on him, but aren’t considered leaders for Matthews, who plans to commit on February 2. An official visit to Gainesville is scheduled for January 14 — his final visit before committing — could be what turns the tables in the Gators’ favor. (Further reading: On3)

EDGE Omari Abor – The fluid edge rusher is more of an impressive athlete than he is a physical presence, but it’s plenty enough to get the job done when he gets the jump on opposing tackles. However, his motor has been called into question and his burst is inconsistent, which holds him back from being one of the elite talents in this recruiting class. He’s still a big fish of a prospect with a productive college career ahead of him and has been sought after by some of the biggest names in college football. His January 2nd commitment date is just around the corner, with Texas A&M and Ohio State sitting pretty. (Further reading: 247Sports)

Others of note

Jake Crandall/Advertiser

LB TJ Dudley – The Gators are being surprisingly cautious in their recruitment of Dudley, who decommitted from Oregon in early December. He locked in an official visit with the team for January 14, but the Gators have yet to extend an offer to the athletic consensus four-star linebacker. He’s been in contact with Patrick Toney, Jamar Chaney, and Billy Napier, as well as Gators recruit Shemar James and current Gator Jeremiah Williams.

There’s a chance the Gators are waiting to offer on his official visit, or maybe they want to have a linebackers position coach in place before locking in Dudley as part of the class. Following his visit to Florida, Dudley will also be visiting Clemson and plans to commit afterward. The Gators are in a good position to land a commitment if they offer on him, but their choice to hold back muddies the water a bit considering how readily they pursued other high-end players they considered a priority. (Further reading: 247Sports)

S Joseph Swen – Though he doesn’t yet hold an offer from the Gators, this three-star safety is a player to monitor in the weeks ahead. His offers thus far are from Arizona State, Florida State, Colorado State and San Diego State, but the Gators have been in contact since December 19th. He said in an interview with On3 that Patrick Toney “loved my film” and the sides have “built a good connection.” (Further reading: On3)

S Miguel Mitchell – Another three-star safety, Mitchell was committed to Vanderbilt until interest in his recruitment picked up steam in early November and he decided to reopen his recruitment. The Gators instantly took the lead when they offered on him, and Mitchell was unabashedly enthused about receiving an offer to play in The Swamp. He plans to take an official visit to Gainesville before picking between Florida and USC. (Further reading: Sports Illustrated)

DL Jayson Jenkins – A beneficiary of the early signing period rush on players with physicality, Jenkins picked up offers from West Virginia, Missouri, Syracuse, Rhode Island, and Virginia all within the last two weeks. The Gators have been in contact as well, and Jenkins seems excited by the opportunity to play in Gainesville. He has three official visits scheduled for January, one of which is to the Gators, and plans to sign in February. (Further reading: Sports Illustrated)

EDGE Emar’rion Winston – Another Oregon decommit, Winston picked up an offer from the Gators in late December and scheduled an official visit for January 14. He lost a lot of bad weight during the 2021 season has become more explosive as a result. He’s as good a sleeper candidate as they come, as in addition to his bodily overhaul, he’s been stifled away by his Oregon commitment for a year and a half and has coverage instincts in addition to his hand-in-the-dirt rushing dynamism. (Further reading: 247Sports)

WR Caleb Douglas – Douglas isn’t a big name, but he was the first player offered by Billy Napier after being hired at Florida. He has ties to both sides of the Gators’ offensive coaching tree. Napier offered on him while he was the head man of the Ragin’ Cajuns and he was once committed to USC, where new wide receivers coach Keary Colbert was last employed. He’s yet another player on the January 14th visitor list, but despite being unbanked by the 247Sports composite, he has an offer sheet as long as my arm. If the Gators don’t impress him, he could easily find a home elsewhere and has shown a willingness to keep his options open. (Further reading: Gator Country)

ATH Arlis Boardingham – The Gators offered on Boardingham as a tight end, which is interesting because he is primarily an outsized wide receiver for his high school and most colleges view him in that role as well. He has plenty of collegiate opportunities, and he seemed especially interested in what USC had to offer a month ago. However, that may have changed after the dust settled on college football’s coaching carousel frenzy, which he deliberately tried to out-wait by holding back on his commitment until February. (Further reading: Rivals)

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1